AI in Financial Asset Management Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | Genpact , IBM , Infosys70

AI in Financial Asset Management Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | Genpact , IBM , Infosys
According to HTF market research, the global AI in financial asset management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.84% from 2024-2030
A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "AI in Financial Asset Management Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The AI in Financial Asset Management offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Genpact,IBM,Infosys, Synechron, Next IT, IPsoft,Lexalytics,Narrative Science
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Market Overview of AI in Financial Asset Management
If you are involved in the AI in Financial Asset Management industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Data Analysis, Risk & Compliance, Portfolio Optimization, Process Automation], Types / Coverage [Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, NLP, and Others], and major players. To get a deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.
Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:
• North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]
• Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]
• Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]
• South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]
• the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)
This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in AI in Financial Asset Management to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe require “ heavy lifting” to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.
The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the “ push” nature of AI in Financial Asset Management offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the AI in Financial Asset Management industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in AI in Financial Asset Management.
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2024E
Base year – 2023
Forecast period – 2024 to 2031
Major Highlights of TOC:
Chapter One: AI in Financial Asset Management Market Industry Overview
1.1 AI in Financial Asset Management Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 AI in Financial Asset Management Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels
Chapter Two: AI in Financial Asset Management Market Demand
2.1 Segment Overview
2.2 AI in Financial Asset Management Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023)
2.3 AI in Financial Asset Management Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2024E-2031)
Chapter Three: AI in Financial Asset Management Market by Type
3.1 By Type
Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, NLP, and Others
3.2 AI in Financial Asset Management Market Size by Type (2019-2023)
3.3 AI in Financial Asset Management Market Forecast by Type (2024E-2031)
Chapter Four: AI in Financial Asset Management Market: by Region/Country
4.1 AI in Financial Asset Management Market by Regions
4.2 AI in Financial Asset Management Market Revenue & Share by Region
4.3 North America
4.4 Europe
4.5 the Asia Pacific
4.6 South America
4.7 the Middle East & Africa
Chapter Five: Player Analysis
5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2022-2024E)
5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions
5.3 Company Profiles
..........continued
