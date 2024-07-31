Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts honours rangers on World Ranger Day at Kruger National Park, 31 Jul

Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts honours rangers on World Ranger Day at Kruger National Park

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will honour rangers on World Ranger Day tomorrow, Wednesday, 31 July 2024, at the Rangers Memorial, the Kruger Gate, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga.

World Ranger Day is celebrated worldwide on July 31st to commemorate Rangers killed or injured in the line of duty. This year SANParks will highlight the experience of rangers with a focus on 30 to 40 years long service in line with 30 years of Democracy in South Africa.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Time: 10:00am

Venue: Ranger Memorial, Paul Kruger Gate, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga

To RSVP, please contact Matumula Nelson Mailula on matumula@sanparks.org

For media enquiries, please contact Peter Mbelengwa on +27 82 611 8197 or SANParks Head of Communications and Spokesperson, JP Louw on JP.Louw@sanparks.org or 066 056 0911.

