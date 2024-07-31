Sustainable Adhesives Market worth $3.7 billion by 2029 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.2% says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sustainable Adhesives Market is USD 2.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.2%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. This can be supported by the fact that growing environmental consciousness, along with regulatory pressures to decrease the level of VOC emissions and other toxic substances, is one of the major drivers of the sustainable adhesives market. Rising demand from consumers for green products in packaging, building, and automotive industries is also forcing manufacturers to make use of bio-based and biodegradable adhesives. Moreover, improvements in adhesive formulations and new efficient renewable raw materials are in the process of development, which will further fuel market growth. Furthermore, corporate sustainability goals and the impetus behind the promotion of circular economy practices drive the adoption of sustainable adhesives together with global trends that will reduce carbon footprints and promote green manufacturing processes.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Sustainable Adhesives Market:

Driver: Urbanization & infrastructure development coupled with green building initiatives .

Urbanization & infrastructure development coupled with green building initiatives Restrain: Complex regulatory compliances and end of life considerations.

Complex regulatory compliances and end of life considerations. Opportunity: Growing demand in emerging end-use industries.

Growing demand in emerging end-use industries. Challenge: Availability of raw materials along with performance limitations.

Key Findings of the Study:

The water-based by raw material segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The recyclable adhesives by type segment are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The packaging end-use industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer of the sustainable adhesives market during the forecast period

Based on type, the sustainable adhesives market has been segmented into recyclable adhesives, renewable adhesives, repulp able adhesives, biodegradable adhesive and green adhesives among others. Foam insulation accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

Recyclable adhesives hold the largest market share among sustainable adhesives due to several compelling reasons. They play a very significant role in underpinning circular economy initiatives and efforts targeted at reducing waste. They facilitate the recycling of bonded materials, particularly in the industries dealing with packaging and consumer goods, where the question of how to provide effective and green disposal solutions is very sensitive. With tightened regulations concerning waste management and environmental impact, manufacturers and consumers are coming more to terms with recyclable adhesives to make material recovery and reutilization easier. Their excellent compatibility with existing recycling processes and low potential for contaminating recyclates enhance their appeal. In addition, advances in adhesive technologies have boosted the performance and versatility of recyclable adhesives, ultimately making them suitable to be used in a myriad of applications without compromising on bonding strength or durability. This coupling to both the environmental targets and requirements in practical application puts recyclable adhesives at the top in the sustainable adhesives market.

Based on end-use industry, the sustainable adhesives market has been segmented into packaging, woodworking, medical, automotive, consumer goods, construction among others. Packaging accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

The packaging end-use industry represents the largest share of sustainable adhesives, as high demand is experienced in packaging propelled by consumer preference for sustainable products and stringent environmental regulations. This is so because packaging forms a large share of global waste, and therefore, companies have joined the cause of adopting sustainable practices, including biodegradable, recyclable, and bio-based adhesives. Those adhesives help guarantee the integrity and recyclability of packaging materials, thus staying true to the principles of the circular economy. Besides, sustainable adhesives are now innovatively formulated to answer a few basic needs in many packaging applications, such as food safety, durability, and versatility. This strong emphasis on sustainability, with the large volume of packaging material used worldwide, makes packaging the biggest end-use industry for sustainable adhesives.

Based on raw materials, the sustainable adhesives market has been segmented into water-based, plant-based, EVA based, and acrylic based among others. Water-based accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2024.

Water-based adhesives are the largest subsegment of sustainable adhesives, given that they are friendlier to the environment and have a wide range of applications in industry. These adhesives use water as a solvent and release very few volatile organic compounds compared to solvent-borne adhesives, thus are safer for the environment and human health. Their nontoxic nature and user-friendly characteristics make them attractive to both manufacturers and consumers, particularly in industries such as packaging, construction, and woodworking—all under substantial regulatory pressure for sustainable practices. Water-based adhesive use is also growing in their end use due to their adhesion performance and versatility, applied in diversity of materials, including, paper, wood, and textiles, among others. The development in water-based adhesive technology has indeed increased their performance to become at par with traditional adhesives. Their compliance protocols with green manufacturing processes and other regulatory requisites further drive the adoption for sustainable adhesives, which in turn helps them become the largest subsegment in the sustainable adhesives market.

There are several key factors make the Asia-Pacific region the single largest geographical market for sustainable adhesives. The rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region are major drivers of demand for adhesives in industries like construction, automotive, packaging, and electronics, all of which are increasingly paying attention to sustainability. Government regulations, especially in China, India, and Japan, are getting tight regarding environmental impact and are therefore encouraging the use of eco-friendly products. More than this, the region is a main centre of manufacturing activities with lower production costs and the easy availability of raw materials. Growing consumer awareness and consumption of sustainable products further boost the market. In terms of research and development for sustainable adhesive technologies, huge investments are made in the Asian-Pacific region that enable innovation to enhance product performance and broaden application areas. These factors in combination makes the Asia-Pacific region the largest and fastest-growing in the sustainable adhesives market.

