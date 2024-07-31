Summer Palace Tour by YeZhang Wins Gold in A' Graphics Industry Awards
Exceptional Brand Design Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual CommunicationCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Awards, one of the most prestigious and highly respected awards in the field of graphic design, has announced Summer Palace Tour by YeZhang as the Gold winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This exceptional achievement recognizes the outstanding creativity, innovation, and technical prowess demonstrated by the design team at Beijing Jiaotong University.
The Summer Palace Tour brand design showcases the unique cultural heritage of the Summer Palace, a renowned World Heritage Site in China, while appealing to a young, modern audience. By employing a distinctive 2.5D style and a vibrant color palette, the design effectively communicates the charm and significance of this historical garden, making it relevant and engaging for today's visitors.
The design team's innovative approach to depicting the Summer Palace's iconic architectural clusters sets Summer Palace Tour apart from other cultural branding projects. By utilizing a combination of traditional Chinese elements and contemporary design techniques, the team has created a visually striking and emotionally resonant brand identity that captures the essence of the Summer Palace while appealing to a new generation of visitors.
This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Awards is expected to inspire the design team at Beijing Jiaotong University to continue pushing the boundaries of cultural branding and visual communication. The success of Summer Palace Tour demonstrates the immense potential for integrating traditional cultural elements with modern design sensibilities, paving the way for future innovations in this field.
Project Members
Summer Palace Tour was designed by an exceptional team led by Design Director Yezhang. The project also benefited from the expertise of Art Directors YangMao and XingxingLi, Lead Designer YiHe, and Designers JinyiZheng, XiaoyuZhou, YudiLei, and YanLi, each contributing their unique skills to the success of the project.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Summer Palace Tour design at:
About YeZhang
YeZhang is a talented designer from China, representing the creative design program at Beijing Jiaotong University. As part of the School of Architecture and Design, YeZhang has contributed to the university's impressive portfolio of prestigious projects in brand design and cultural creativity, garnering widespread recognition and numerous awards in domestic and international design competitions.
About Beijing Jiaotong University
Founded in 1896, Beijing Jiaotong University (BJTU) is a renowned institution in China, recognized for its pioneering role in modern railway and telecommunication education. The university's creative design program, housed within the School of Architecture and Design, has produced numerous outstanding designers and architects who have made significant contributions to society. The design team at BJTU has undertaken a series of prestigious projects, including designs for iconic landmarks such as the Yuanmingyuan (Old Summer Palace), the Summer Palace, Beijing Zoo, and Beijing North Railway Station, earning widespread acclaim and recognition.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a highly coveted recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, skill, and impact within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's outstanding quality and its potential to advance the field of graphic design and visual communication.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition is open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award category invites participation from visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures in the industry. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the field. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by recognizing and celebrating designs that positively impact society. Through this philanthropic mission, the A' Design Award inspires designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that drive progress and improve lives. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:
