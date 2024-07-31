PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 30, 2024 Bong Go helps Pila, Laguna with new municipal hall as town honors him as its "adopted son" On Monday, July 29, the Municipality of Pila, Laguna, inaugurated its new Municipal Hall, a project advocated for and funded through the efforts of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. Go attended the inauguration, underscoring his deep commitment to the town. Mr. Malasakit Go highlighted the collaborative efforts that made the project possible. "Ang bagong munisipyo na ito ay simbolo ng ating pagtutulungan at dedikasyon para sa mas maayos na serbisyo publiko," he stated. "Sa tulong at suporta ng bawat Pilipino, patuloy nating palalakasin ang ating mga lokal na pamahalaan upang mas mabilis na maipatupad ang mga programa na mag-aangat sa buhay ng bawat isa," Go added, emphasizing the role of collective effort in national development. Go also stressed his primary responsibilities as a senator, expressing his commitment to bringing assistance closer to the citizens. "Bilang isang senador, may pangunahin akong tungkulin para sa aking mga kababayan -- mula legislation, constituency at representation. Ngayon, nandito ako upang mas maipalapit pa sa inyo ang tulong... kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo," he affirmed. He also acknowledged government and local officials, including Congresswoman Maria Jamina Katherine Agarao, Governor Ramil Hernandez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Board Member Boy Zuñiga, Pila Mayor Edgardo Ramos and Vice Mayor Reggie Bote, Majayjay Mayor Romeo Amorado, Nagcarlan Mayor Elmor Vita, Paete Mayor Ronald Cosico, Former Cong Benjamin Agarao Jr., among others for the service to their constituents. During the ceremony, Mayor Ramos took the opportunity to thank Go for his crucial role in the project: "Sa atin pong pagdalaw sa Senado, nagkataon po na nakatagpo po namin ang ating panauhin, si Senador Bong Go... nagpakilala ako at nagbigay din po ng mumunting kahilingan. Hindi ko po inaasahan na 'yun pala po ay pinagtuunan ng pansin ng ating butihing senador." The Mayor highlighted the senator's financial support that kick-started the construction. Despite initial funding challenges and delays due to the pandemic, the project saw significant progress thanks to Go's continued support. Furthermore, the Mayor expressed his personal appreciation for Go's genuine care, which went beyond mere financial assistance. "Kasama po ang ayuda, 'yan po ang kauna-unahang ayuda na dumapo sa bayan ng Pila, ang pinagkalooban po ay ang mahigit sanlibong miyembro ng TODA." Concluding his speech, Ramos extended a heartfelt thank you to Go and reaffirmed the community's ongoing support. "Taus-puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyo pong malasakit, sa inyo pong pagmamahal sa bayan po ng Pila." In recognition of his continued support and dedication to the community's development, the Municipality of Pila has officially declared Go an "adopted son." This honorary title was conferred through Executive Order No. 43, Series of 2024, signed by Mayor Ramos on the same day. The order praises Go for his "highly dedicated public service" and describes him as a "remarkable statesman with a heart for true public service." It highlights his "exceptional contribution to public service" and notes his "genuine concern for the nation" through the successful implementation of various community-enhancing programs. It also emphasizes the local government's gratitude towards Go for his "unending support" in uplifting the economic and livelihood conditions of Pila, describing the senator's involvement as a significant factor in the town's ongoing prosperity and development. Go has been instrumental in facilitating other development projects in the town. These include several multipurpose covered courts and extensive rehabilitation of municipal roads to enhance community access and engagement. Across Laguna, he supported various infrastructure and public works projects. These include road and bridge rehabilitations in Calauan and Cavinti, where essential connectivity improvements have been made. Bay, Biñan City, and San Pedro City have seen major flood control and river protection projects to safeguard residential areas and agricultural lands. Additionally, multiple towns including Lumban, Nagcarlan, and San Pablo City have benefited from the construction of new multi-purpose buildings that serve various community functions. Community and environmental projects also receive attention, with efforts like street lighting installations in Biñan City and waste management improvements in Bay. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. On the same day, Go also aided displaced workers in the town, and indigent residents of Laguna during his visit to Santa Cruz.