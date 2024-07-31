PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2024 CHIZ WELCOMES HISTORIC $500-M U.S. MILITARY FINANCING TO PH; SAYS AID FORTIFIES FRIENDSHIP Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero on Wednesday lauded the United States for its groundbreaking decision to allocate an additional $500 million in foreign military financing to the Philippines, marking a historic step in strengthening the country's defense capabilities. "This is indeed a first!" Escudero said about the substantial investment aimed at modernizing the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). "I would like to express my appreciation and thanks to the United States for this unprecedented assistance to and investment in the AFP, which we definitely need and have been needing," he added. "This shows that we (the U.S. and the Philippines) are indeed friends and, more importantly, equal partners in maintaining peace, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based approach to differences and disagreements." The funding announcement came from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III during a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. in Manila. Blinken characterized the $500 million allocation as a major boost to security collaboration, underscoring the deep-rooted partnership between the two nations. Austin called the investment a bold step toward modernizing the AFP and PCG, reflecting strong support from the Biden administration, U.S. Congress, and the American people. Meanwhile, Escudero dismissed concerns that the funding might provoke tensions with China over the West Philippine Sea. "I do not think this will provoke or agitate China because strengthening one's own military, like them and most countries, in order to keep the peace is the right and obligation of every country," the Senate chief said. He also reiterated his earlier remarks, stressing the importance of strengthening the AFP to ensure peace, not ignite conflict. "As I stated in my remarks at the opening of the Senate, we should, with the help of our friends, allies, and partners, build and strengthen our military not to ignite conflict but to secure the peace," he pointed out.