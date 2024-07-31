PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2024 "Sobra ang pondo pero maraming pasyente ang naghihingalo?" -- Bong Go criticizes unspent PhilHealth funds during Senate health hearing During a public hearing on Tuesday, July 30, conducted by the Senate Committee on Health led by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the Senate Health Chairperson criticized the under-utilization of PhilHealth funds, particularly highlighting the issue of PhP90 billion "excess funds" to be transferred to the National Treasury. He deemed it unacceptable that such substantial funds remain idle while Filipinos struggle with limited health benefits. During the hearing, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto even divulged that aside from the PhP90 billion excess fund to be transferred to the National Treasury, there is still around PhP500 billion reserve funds in PhilHealth. Highlighting the dire circumstances of many who depend on insufficient government aid, Go underscored the paradox of the situation: citizens suffer because they believe the funds have dried up, while in reality, a surplus exists. This discrepancy has left many vulnerable individuals without essential healthcare support, even as they face the harsh realities of their medical needs. In his opening statement, Go expressed a deep understanding of the government's intentions, acknowledging the efforts of key figures. "Alam kong walang masamang intensyon ang ating gobyerno - partikular na sina (Department of Finance) Secretary (Ralph) Recto, (DBM) Secretary (Amenah) Pangandaman, (DOH) Secretary (Ted)Herbosa - gusto lang nilang makalikom ng pondo at magamit ang mga pondong ito na hindi nagagamit." He cited the complexities of financial management even during the pandemic, noting that officials then were "sweeping up" remaining funds for necessary programs to overcome the health crisis. However, his concern this time lay in how these funds intended for health were being redirected. Challenging the legal and moral aspects of these decisions, Go declared, "Legally, baka meron kayong magandang sagot o palusot. But morally? For me, this is unacceptable." He questioned the rationale behind allocating PhP90 billion of excess funds to other purposes when they could significantly enhance PhilHealth's service offerings. The senator highlighted specific areas where these funds could make a life-saving difference, such as dialysis treatments, mental health services, and Z-benefit packages for severe illnesses. He brought up real-life scenarios of patients desperate for these services, some of whom had resorted to extreme measures due to inadequate government support. Go also pointed out the inadequacy of current health programs, like the limited coverage for dental services which he illustrated with an anecdote from Cebu, where a person approached him needing dental prosthetics that PhilHealth's current allowance could not cover. "Wala ba kayong mga programa na maayos para sa dental services? Marami pang iba na maaaring makatulong sa mga pasyente," he remarked critically. Go made a poignant call for PhilHealth to maximize the resources they have to improve their packages and services especially for poor and sick Filipinos, instead of incurring surplus funds that will be redirected for other uses by the government. "Bakit kailangang ibalik ang PhP90 billion? Sapat ba o sobra sobra na ang pondo? Kung oo, bakit marami pa ring nagpapa-konsulta at takot magpa-tingin sa doktor? Bakit kulang pa rin ang benefit packages ng PhilHealth at may out-of-pocket pa rin ang mga pasyente? Bakit kailangan pa nilang bumunot? Yung iba nagsasangla ng kanilang mga gamit. Totoo po yan," said Go. He painted a vivid picture of the struggles faced by patients who, burdened by out-of-pocket expenses, were left with prescriptions they couldn't afford to fill, and some were even forced to consider removing life-supporting medical devices due to the cost. He questioned, "Bakit marami pang mga return-to-hospital na claims ng mga ospital? Bakit may mga ospital pa rin na hindi nababayaran ng PhilHealth?" The senator further delved into the direct impact on patients, stating, "At ang pinakamasakit sa lahat--bakit marami pa ring pasyente ang naghihingalo at walang pambayad sa ospital?" He recalled his visits to public hospitals, including a recent trip to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) that had been flooded, where patients were suffering doubly from the disaster and financial incapacity. Go found it unacceptable that funds meant to aid Filipinos through PhilHealth were underutilized while people suffered due to presumed budget constraints. "Hindi po katanggap-tanggap na may pondong nandyan na hindi nagamit para matulungan ang bawat Pilipinong miyembro naman ng PhilHealth. Nagtityaga na po ang Pilipino sa hindi gaanong kalakihang benepisyo dahil akala nila wala na kayong pera." He highlighted the reliance of some on medical assistance from various government agencies due to the inadequacy of PhilHealth coverage. Expanding on the need for better management and utilization of healthcare funds, Go emphasized the critical role of proper fund management to achieve full implementation of the Universal Health Care Law. "Ang pondong nakalaan para sa kalusugan ay dapat magamit para sa kalusugan tulad ng pangtulong sa mga pasyente, pagsasaayos ng health facilities at pambayad sa mga utang sa health workers," he asserted, noting that significant portions of the transferred funds were intended for healthcare workers' payments. He also criticized the collection of increased contributions from Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) when surplus funds existed. "Kung sobra naman yung pera niyo, wag niyo nalang muna sana kolektahan ang mga OFWs natin o wag munang i-implement yung pagtataas ng contributions para sa mga direct contributors?" Go then called for a cooperative effort to enhance the healthcare system: "Magtulungan lang po tayo para makapagbigay ng maayos na serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan lalung lalo na po yung walang matakbuhan--the helpless, the hopeless, at yung mga kababayan natin na hirap na hirap po." During the hearing, Go also tackled the topic of Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) owed to healthcare workers. DOH Secretary Herbosa stated that the target for the complete payment to health workers is set for October.