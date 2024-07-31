PHILIPPINES, July 31 - Press Release

July 31, 2024 ZUBIRI: US $500M MILITARY AID A BIG BOOST TO PH DEFENSE POSTURE, MAINTAINING PEACE IN INDO-PACIFIC REGION Former Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri today welcomed the $500 million military aid pledged by the US to the Philippines, saying it would definitely give the country's defense posture a big boost, especially in defending its territory and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific region. In welcoming the military grant from the US, Zubiri expressed that this grand gesture should not be misconstrued as an agitation against any of the country's neighbors, but as a move to secure peace in the Indo-Pacific region. "The US is in a position to help, and the Philippines is in a position to receive it," said Zubiri, who has long championed the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), particularly as tensions began to rise in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). The aid was publicly announced during the visit of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the Philippines recently. Under his leadership in the Senate, the institution allocated over P6 billion for the AFP and P2.8 billion for the Philippine Coast Guard for their modernization efforts in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. "Despite our best efforts, we of course have other pressing priorities for national spending, and we have thus far been unable to devote the adequate budget needed for the full modernization of our Armed Forces," he explained. "Our outdated vessels and lack of military equipment have held us back from establishing a credible defense posture. So, we gladly welcome all military assistance from our close allies and like-minded countries such as the US, Japan and the European Union." "Our partnership with the US is particularly special, given how they are our treaty ally, and they share with us the same vision of democracy and the same respect for the rule of law, freedom of navigation, sovereign rights, and a free and open Indo-Pacific," he added. The Philippines inked a mutual defense treaty with the US in 1951 - making the US the oldest treaty ally of the Philippines. Regarding assertions that the military assistance will be taken as a move against China, Zubiri said: "This is not agitation, it is assistance. They are helping us boost our military capability and our defense posture."