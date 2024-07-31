Taro police arrest a person for house break-in in Choiseul Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Taro Police Station have arrested a 23-years-old male person for house break-in at Qaloe logging camp, North West Choiseul recently.

It was alleged that the Camp Manager of Qaloe Logging Camp left his office and went to have his meal at the mess. The suspect, who was an employee of the company, entered the office through a window and removed the amount of $35,000.00 and escaped.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province Superintendent Berry Pogesopa says, “The Personnel Officer of the company confirms to the Camp Manager when the money was discovered missing after he saw the suspect enter into the office.”

PPC Pogesopa says, “After the matter was reported to the police, the suspect was arrested and charged for house breaking and committing a felony Contrary to section 300 of the Penal Code and was bailed to appear in Taro Magistrates’ Court on 7 October 2024.”

PPC Pogesopa calls on all good people of Choiseul to refrain from such illegal activities and engage in activities that generate money to support us.

RSIPF Press