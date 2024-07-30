TAIWAN, July 30 - Presidential Office thanks Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China for passing resolution on distortion of UNGA Resolution 2758 by PRC representatives

In response to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China’s (IPAC) unanimous passage of a resolution at its annual summit in Taipei on distortion of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 by representatives of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), used to restrict Taiwan’s international space, Presidential Office Spokesperson Wen Lii (李問) on July 30 extended sincere thanks to IPAC and partners worldwide that support freedom, democracy, and peace for sending a message of unity among democratic nations and expressing support for Taiwan through concrete action.

Spokesperson Lii stated that in the IPAC Model Resolution on 2758, passed on July 30, alliance members expressed regret in regard to efforts made by representatives of the PRC to distort the meaning of UNGA Resolution 2758 in support of the “one China principle.” IPAC’s resolution also indicated that UNGA Resolution 2758, from the year 1971, does not mention Taiwan, does not establish PRC sovereignty over Taiwan, and does not prevent the participation of Taiwan in international organizations, the spokesperson said. He said IPAC’s Model Resolution on 2758 states that alliance members will work to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in UN agencies and beyond, and seek to pass said resolution in their respective parliaments.

Spokesperson Lii thanked the IPAC members for remaining undaunted in the face of suppression. He thanked them for traveling so far to Taiwan while subject to threats and pressure to staunchly speak up for Taiwan so that Taiwan society can feel that the virtuous never stand alone.

Spokesperson Lii also thanked IPAC for conducting a Taiwan seminar in Taipei this year to address and discuss two important topics through special reports: UNGA Resolution 2758 and the importance of cross-strait stability for the global economy. The latter, he said, echoes IPAC’s Operation MIST, launched this year, which calls on countries to analyze the economic impact of conflict in the Taiwan Strait and highlights Taiwan’s indispensability to global prosperity.

As Taiwan also officially became an IPAC member on the same day, Spokesperson Lii congratulated Legislators Fan Yun (范雲) and Chen Gau-tzu (陳昭姿) for becoming IPAC Taiwan co-chairs. To address the threat of expanding authoritarianism, he said, domestic political parties, regardless of affiliation, should put national security ahead of party interests, working together to cooperate with democratic countries and international friends and participating in important transnational platforms for legislative diplomacy.

In his remarks at the summit, President Lai Ching-te thanked the largest ever multinational legislative delegation for demonstrating their nations’ consideration and support for Taiwan. He also emphasized that Taiwan will use its full strength to support the democratic umbrella with our partners in democracy so we may avert the threats of expanding authoritarianism, as we work together for global democracy, peace, and prosperity.