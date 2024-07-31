Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.83 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.8%

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultrasound probe disinfection market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.45 billion in 2023 to $0.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of infection control, regulatory requirements, the rise in ultrasound procedures, and outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The ultrasound probe disinfection market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing geriatric population, and focusing on patient safety.

Growth Driver Of The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

The increasing birth rates and the number of pregnancies are expected to propel the growth of the ultrasound probe disinfection market going forward. The rising birth rates and an increase in the number of pregnancies signify a growth in the population. Improved healthcare, cultural norms, economic stability, and access to family planning services can influence increasing birth rates and the number of pregnancies. Ultrasound probe disinfection in pregnancies is crucial to prevent the transmission of infections between patients and ensure the safety of both the mother and the fetus during prenatal ultrasound examinations.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the ultrasound probe disinfection market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Ecolab Inc., LANXESS AG, Olympus Corporation.

Major companies operating in the ultrasound probe disinfection market are focusing on developing high-level disinfection products, such as disinfecting foam, to streamline the disinfection process for healthcare facilities. Disinfecting foam is a foam-based solution used to clean and sanitize ultrasound probes between patient examinations to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and infection transmission.

Segments:

1) By Product: Instruments, Consumables, Services

2) By Probe Type: Linear Transducers, Phased Array Transducers, Convex Transducers, Endocavitary Transducers, Transesophageal Echocardiography Transducers, Other Probe Types

3) By Disinfection Process: High-Level Disinfection, Intermediate Or Low-Level Disinfection

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Educational And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the ultrasound probe disinfection market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ultrasound probe disinfection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Definition

Ultrasound probe disinfection involves the process of effectively cleaning and sterilizing ultrasound probes to prevent cross-contamination and ensure patient safety during medical procedures. It is crucial for preventing the transmission of infections between patients, requiring thorough cleaning and sterilization protocols to maintain hygiene standards in medical settings.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ultrasound probe disinfection market size, ultrasound probe disinfection market drivers and trends, ultrasound probe disinfection market major players, ultrasound probe disinfection competitors' revenues, ultrasound probe disinfection market positioning, and ultrasound probe disinfection market growth across geographies. The ultrasound probe disinfection market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

