Global Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.19 billion in 2023 to $12.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders, rise in the patient preference for home-based care, enhanced therapeutic efficacy, growth in the awareness and diagnosis rates, growth in the favorable reimbursement policies.

The subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $21.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, rising awareness and acceptance of immunoglobulin therapy, expanding applications in neurology and dermatology, expansion of healthcare facilities.

Growth Driver Of The Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market

The increase in the prevalence of secondary immunodeficiency diseases is expected to propel the growth of the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market going forward. Secondary immunodeficiency diseases are conditions with a reduced or compromised immune system caused by sources other than the immune system itself. The prevalence of secondary immunodeficiency diseases is driven by various factors such as aging populations, the use of immunosuppressive treatments, and environmental toxins. Subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapy provides antibodies to help strengthen the weakened immune system, especially in chronic disorders such as HIV or autoimmune diseases, thereby preventing infections and supporting immunological function during treatment.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Prothena Corporation plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc.

Major companies operating in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market are developing subcutaneous human-klhw, a unique formulation containing human immune globulins (Ig) that strengthens the immune system. Subcutaneous human-klhw is used for subcutaneous administration, developed for treating primary immunodeficiency diseases in human body.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Immunoglobulin A (IgA), Immunoglobulin G (IgG), Immunoglobulin M (IgM)

2) By Application: Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Clinics, Hospitals, Homecare, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) Market Definition

Subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) refers to a method of administering immunoglobulin therapy in which the medication is delivered under the skin, rather than into a vein. This method allows for slower absorption of the medication, reducing the risk of side effects compared to intravenous administration. SCIG is used to treat various immune deficiencies, providing a convenient and effective way to boost the immune system.

