Prescott Summer Fine Art & Wine Festival

Prescott Fine Art & Wine Festival Patrons enjoy shopping for oringal art work at the popular mountain arts fesival More than 125 Artists and craftsmen showcased at the Summer Festival

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend of art, wine tastings, trendy food concessions, and live music, in the cool pines of Prescott.

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prescott Summer Fine Art and Wine Festival

Dates: August 3 & 4, 2024

Location: Historic Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, Downtown Prescott

Saturday 9:00am – 5:00pm

Wine Garden 11:00am – 4:30pm

Sunday 9:00am – 4:00pm

Wine Garden 11:00am – 3:30pm

Enjoy a vibrant outdoor celebration of art and wine amidst the picturesque tree-lined Courthouse Plaza. The festival showcases over 125 fine artists and craftsmen, offering a diverse array of original arts and crafts, trendy food concessions, live music, and wine tastings.

Discover Unique Artistry

We’re thrilled to showcase the work of Linda and Charles Perkins, a dynamic husband-and-wife duo who have been enchanting audiences with their art since 1999. This self-taught pair finds inspiration in the beauty of everyday life, creating pieces that honor nature and invite personal reflection. Linda’s heartfelt paintings of hearts and trees and Charles’s intricate wire sculptures create a captivating fusion of contemporary mixed media and expressionism. Linda’s art often incorporates vintage sheet music, blending the soothing and invigorating power of music with visual storytelling. “The glimpse of music notes beneath the paintings touches the soul with meaning,” says Linda.

Explore Arizona’s Wine Regions

Sample a selection of exceptional wines from a large variety of Arizona best wineries, featuring highly-rated options recognized by Wine Spectator, San Francisco Chronicle, tastings.com, and the Arizona Republic. Wine tasting tickets are available for those 21 and over, at the wine garden located on Goodwin Street. Next to the wine garden you’ll find a variety of food trucks offering savory barbeques, delicious main lobster rolls, sushi, wood fired pizza, gourmet hot dogs, kettle corn, and more!

Attendees 21 and over can purchase exclusive wine-tasting tickets to experience a large variety of wines from some of Arizona’s best wineries. Savor highly-rated selections that have garnered praise from esteemed publications such as Wine Spectator, San Francisco Chronicle, tastings.com, and the Arizona Republic. Whether you're a seasoned wine enthusiast or a curious novice, this tasting experience promises to delight your palate and expand your appreciation for Arizona's thriving wine culture.

Saturday – Wine Glass + 10 Tastings $35.00

Saturday – Wine Glass + 5 Tastings $25.00

Sunday – Wine Glass + 10 Tastings $30.00

Saturday – Wine Glass + 5 Tastings $20.00

Experience the rich artistic heritage of the Greater Prescott Area as you explore the offerings of the Mountain Artists Guild, a 501c (3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the visual arts. With roots dating back to 1949, the Guild has been a cornerstone of the local arts community, hosting fine arts festivals on the Courthouse Plaza since 1953. Join us in commemorating our 75th anniversary in 2024!

Contact information: www.mountainartistsguild.org 928.445-2510 or Vermillion Promotions 623.734.6526