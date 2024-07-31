Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.49 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.8%

Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.75 billion in 2023 to $0.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for pet scans, increased urbanization, rise in disposable income, rise in need for accurate cancer diagnosis, increased emphasis on early detection.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising prevalence of prostate cancer, increasing demand for positron emission tomography, rising awareness about environmental sustainability, rising frequency of cancers, increasing digital transformation.

Growth Driver Of The Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market

The rise in the prevalence of prostate cancer is expected to propel the growth of the prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market going forward. Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the prostate, a small walnut-shaped gland in males that produces seminal fluid, which nourishes and transports sperm. The rising prevalence of prostate cancer is due to the aging population, lifestyle changes, and genetic factors. Prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics provide valuable insights that enable clinicians to deliver more precise, effective, and personalized care to patients with prostate cancer.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market include Cardinal Health, General Electric, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Lantheus, CURIUM PHARMA.

Major companies operating in the prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market are developing innovative diagnostic imaging techniques and getting US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. FDA clearance for diagnostics ensures that healthcare providers and patients can access safe and practical tests for diagnosing and managing various medical conditions.

Segments:

1) By Type: Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Photon Emission Computed Tomography (PET)

2) By Test Type: Preliminary Tests, Confirmatory Tests

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the prostrate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market in 2023. The regions covered in the prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Definition

Prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics refers to the process of using radioactive substances to detect and evaluate prostate cancer. These diagnostics help in the detection, staging, and management of prostate cancer by providing detailed functional information about the disease's extent and characteristics. Prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics involve the use of radioactive substances (radiopharmaceuticals) that are introduced into the body, typically through injection, and emit gamma rays or positrons.

