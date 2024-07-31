Fiverr Deepens eCommerce Solutions with Acquisition of Leading Dropshipping Automation Tool AutoDS

AutoDS brings a new subscription-based revenue stream to Fiverr as well as strong synergies to accelerate growth

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fiverr , the company changing how the world works together, announced its acquisition of AutoDS , which provides a subscription-based end-to-end solution for dropshippers, including product research and sourcing, inventory management, and automated fulfillment. With its expansive global reach and an omni-channel approach, it aggregates over 150 million products and serves tens of thousands of paying subscribers on its platform.



“AutoDS has built an impressive product and community that is highly synergetic with Fiverr. Dropshipping and its adjacent services in marketing and programming verticals are some of the fastest growing categories on Fiverr. It is also a community that is deeply rooted in Fiverr’s origin, where anyone with talent and idea can leverage FIverr’s platform to build a business,” said founder and CEO of Fiverr, Micha Kaufman. “This acquisition also marks another step in Fiverr’s transformation from a marketplace into a powerful platform that offers not only access to talent but also software solutions for its audience, making it a one-stop shop for their entire digital needs.”

AutoDS brings tens of thousands of dropshippers into the Fiverr ecosystem, adding to the existing dropshipping and e-commerce buyer base on Fiverr. This acquisition expands Fiverr’s footprint in the value chain in categories with existing dominance and growth momentum, including dropshipping, website development, e-commerce management and social media marketing. The global dropshipping market size was evaluated at USD 285 billion in 2023 and it is expected to hit over USD 2 trillion by 2033.

AutoDS was founded in 2018 and is managed by Lior Pozin, Michael Royf, and Ofir Bokobza, with the goal of automating the dropshipping process, to help source products from major channels like Amazon and eBay and to help every business scale easily. AutoDS provides a single dashboard where multiple stores can be monitored, and prices are automatically updated as they increase from suppliers. Since then it has grown dramatically over the years, adding more and more partners and tools including the AutoDS AIWrite tool designed to empower dropshippers by optimizing listings.

“Our audiences are very similar - ambitious entrepreneurs who are building and growing their businesses - so the opportunity is clear,” said Lior Pozin, co-founder and CEO of AutoDS. “With Fiverr’s experience growing a global brand, together we will be able to accelerate our growth and take the company to the next level, helping us build the company to be the world’s #1 solution for dropshipping that we always envisioned.”

AutoDS will remain independently operated while working together to maximize synergies between both companies.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, around 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 skill categories, ranging from AI to programming and 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, and from video animation to architecture.

Forward Looking Statements

