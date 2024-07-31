Sterling Trading Tech Extends Business Development Resources

Vedant Gaur Joins to Secure Global Brokerages and Banks

Chicago, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling), a leading global provider of technology in order management, risk & margin, and trading, today announced that industry veteran Vedant Gaur will bring his expertise to further build the global bank and brokerage segments. As Sales Director at Sterling Vedant will focus on the proprietary OMS and Risk & Margin product offerings.

The Sterling OMS and Risk & Margin product suites are unique in asset coverage and RegTech capability respectively – and the firm believes that current marketplace offerings underserve the industry.

Said Andrew Actman, Managing Director of Business Development: “Sterling’s productsare designed to meet and anticipate the complexity and challenges large firms face inthe current global trading environment. 2024 has seen substantial interest in andsuccess with Sterling’s approach across all market segments worldwide and the firm ispoised for further growth.”



Vedant has a rich background in algorithmic and electronic trading sales and coverage. He has extensive experience in financial markets technology, data-driven solution sales, eTrading platforms, and risk management. Vedant has held senior roles at prestigious firms, including Barclays and Open Origin, and has been instrumental in driving strategic business growth and new business development.



Sterling’s multi-asset OMS enhances liquidity and alpha generation in U.S. equities and options. It fosters client growth and competitiveness by creating operational and infrastructure efficiencies. Sterling OMS offers real-time balances and positions, advanced margin methodologies, customizable risk controls, broad reporting capabilities, and API connectivity, enabling seamless trading. Advanced order queuing allows traders to place orders at any time and receive international orders in real time outside of U.S. trading hours.



The Risk & Margin capability is delivered across a menu of technical alternatives, covers U.S. & International equities and options, Fixed Income and Futures while delivering proprietary and unique RegTech capability including recently launched zero day option expiration API. This includes Risk & Margin together in one system, and RegT and Custom House Policy updates in real time. Post-execution analysis is done utilizing real-time market data. Plans to expand asset classes to fixed income and mutual funds are on target to launch this year.



Said Jennifer Nayar, Sterling President and CEO: “Sterling provides unparalleled OMS and Risk & Margin capabilities so our clients can have confidence in the efficiency of their trading and efficacy of their risk models. We believe that the sophistication of an OMS system aids in the performance equation. The design and implementation of a risk and margin system can affect the viability of an enterprise. With his broad and deep financial service experience, Vedant brings this conversation to an audience that is aware of the pressures they are under and who are seeking newer and more innovative approaches.”

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (Sterling) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, Sterling provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. Sterling is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. Sterling provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients



Media Contact:

Media Contact: Magdalena Mayer magdalena.mayer@sterlingtradingtech.com (312) 346-9600