Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Upstream Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The upstream bioprocessing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.63 billion in 2023 to $12.03 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in need for process optimization and contamination free, safe and efficient production of biomolecules, commercial success and rising demand for bio-therapeutics, rise in the implementation of process analytical technology, rise in chronic disease prevalence, and increased research into the production of biosimilar.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The upstream bioprocessing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to commercial use of single-use bioreactors, outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, rapid growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising adoption of single-use upstream bioprocessing, and increasing partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Growth Driver Of The Upstream Bioprocessing Market

The outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the upstream bioprocessing market going forward. The outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing involves the delegation of certain stages of the production process to external entities, such as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) or contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing is driven by cost efficiency, focus on core competencies, flexibility in scaling production, access to specialized expertise, and risk mitigation. Outsourcing biopharmaceutical manufacturing in upstream bioprocessing market accelerates product development by leveraging external expertise, streamlining operations, and reducing costs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the upstream bioprocessing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corp, Merck KGaA, GE HealthCare Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, Corning Inc..

Major companies operating in the upstream bioprocessing market are focused on developing advanced bioreactors to meet the needs of cell culture processes that enhance performance, flexibility, and scalability. Bioreactors are essential tools in upstream bioprocessing, enabling the efficient and controlled production of biopharmaceuticals through cell culture and biomolecule production.

Segments:

1) By Product type: Bioreactors, Fermenters, Cell Culture Media, Filters, Bags And Containers

2) By Workflow: Media Preparation, Cell Culture, Cell Separation

3) By Usage type: Single-Use, Multi-Use

4) By Mode: In House, Outsourced

5) By End User: Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMOs) Or Contract Research Organization (CROs), Research And Academic Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the upstream bioprocessing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the upstream bioprocessing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Upstream Bioprocessing Market Definition

Upstream bioprocessing involves preparing and growing cells to produce biological products such as proteins and vaccines, focusing on cell line development, and cell culture. Upstream bioprocessing used to create a scalable system that maximizes yield and quality, ensuring reproducibility and efficiency for downstream purification and formulation.

