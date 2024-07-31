Refurbished MRI Systems Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.15 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

Refurbished MRI Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Refurbished MRI Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The refurbished MRI systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.70 billion in 2023 to $0.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the need for cost-effective solutions, limitations in healthcare budgets, rise in overall healthcare expenditures, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and demand for advanced diagnostic tools.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The refurbished MRI systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for affordable medical devices, increasing awareness about healthcare benefits, expanding aging population demographics, government initiatives to improve healthcare, and efforts to improve healthcare access.

Growth Driver Of The Refurbished MRI Systems Market

The increasing demand for healthcare services is expected to propel the growth of the refurbished MRI systems market going forward. Healthcare services encompass a range of medical and wellness treatments, including preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic, and palliative care, provided to individuals to maintain or improve their health. Various factors behind the increasing demand for healthcare services include an aging population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advances in medical technology, and expanded healthcare access. Refurbished MRI systems play a role in meeting the increasing demand for healthcare services by providing cost-effective, high-quality imaging solutions that enhance diagnostic capabilities and accessibility.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the refurbished MRI systems market include Hitachi Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Major companies operating in the refurbished MRI systems market are increasing their focus on developing strategic partnerships to open refurbished MRI departments to provide patients with a more comfortable and accessible MRI experience. A refurbished MRI department is a medical facility that houses previously-owned MRI systems that have undergone thorough maintenance and upgrades to ensure optimal performance, providing cost-effective imaging services to patients.

Refurbished MRI Systems Market Segments:

1) By Architecture: Closed System, Open System

2) By Field Strength: Low Field Strength, Mid Field Strength, High Field Strength

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the refurbished MRI systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the refurbished MRI systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Refurbished MRI Systems Market Definition

Refurbished magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems refer to previously owned MRI machines that have undergone maintenance and upgrades to ensure optimal functionality. These systems are utilized for diagnostic imaging in medical facilities seeking cost-effective solutions for upgrading their imaging capabilities.

Refurbished MRI Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Refurbished MRI Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on refurbished MRI systems market size, refurbished MRI systems market drivers and trends, refurbished MRI systems market major players, refurbished MRI systems competitors' revenues, refurbished MRI systems market positioning, and refurbished MRI systems market growth across geographies. The refurbished MRI systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

