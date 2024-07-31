Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The refurbished medical imaging devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.76 billion in 2023 to $6.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to healthcare reimbursement policies, clinical needs and demands, vendor support, and services, patient safety and quality of care, and vendor dynamics and service quality.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The refurbished medical imaging devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing healthcare infrastructure, growing obsolescence, increasing demand for diagnostic services, demand for specialized imaging modalities and replacement cycles.

Growth Driver Of The Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices Market

The increasing number of diagnostic imaging procedures is expected to propel the growth of the refurbished medical imaging device market going forward. Diagnostic imaging procedures refer to a variety of medical techniques used to visualize the internal structures of the body for diagnostic purposes. The increasing adoption of preventive healthcare measures is leading to a rise in diagnostic imaging procedures, facilitating early detection and treatment of medical conditions. Refurbished medical machines are commonly used for various diagnostic purposes, including detecting fractures, examining the chest for lung conditions, and assessing the abdomen for abnormalities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the refurbished medical imaging devices market include Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation.

Major companies operating in refurbished medical imaging devices market are focused on forming strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Refurbished medical imaging device partnerships involve collaborations between medical equipment suppliers and healthcare facilities to provide refurbished imaging equipment.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices Market Segments:

1) By Product: X-Ray Machines, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Ultrasound Systems, Computed Tomography Scanners, Nuclear Imaging Systems, Other Products

2) By Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

3) By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the refurbished medical imaging devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the refurbished medical imaging devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices Market Definition

Refurbished medical imaging devices refer to pre-owned medical imaging equipment that has been restored to a condition that meets manufacturer specifications or industry standards for quality and performance. These devices are utilized to optimize asset utilization, improve efficiency, and cost-effectively provide high-quality patient care.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Refurbished Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on refurbished medical imaging devices market size, refurbished medical imaging devices market drivers and trends, refurbished medical imaging devices market major players, refurbished medical imaging devices competitors' revenues, refurbished medical imaging devices market positioning, and refurbished medical imaging devices market growth across geographies. The refurbished medical imaging devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

