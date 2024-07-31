Quantum Computing In Healthcare Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Quantum Computing In Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The quantum computing in healthcare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.06 billion in 2023 to $0.09 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of high-speed networks, increased preference for quantum computing, increased patient engagement and adherence to individual-level treatments, increased bandwidth, and strong integrity, increased molecular interaction.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The quantum computing in healthcare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.30 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing investments in quantum computing, growing demand for precision medicine, demand for precision medicine rising, accelerating drug discovery, capacity to handle extensive data for personalized medicine.

Growth Driver Of The Quantum Computing In Healthcare Market

The increased availability of high-speed 5G or 6G networks is expected to propel the growth of quantum computing in the healthcare market going forward. High-speed 5G or 6G networks are advanced wireless communication technologies that provide significantly faster data transfer rates, lower latency, and greater connectivity than previous generations. The availability of high-speed 5G or 6G networks is increasing due to the growing demand for faster, more reliable connectivity to support advanced applications such as IoT, autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality. 5G networks can complement quantum computing in healthcare by enabling faster data transfer, supporting edge computing, facilitating remote healthcare services, and enhancing security and privacy. The integration of these technologies has the potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery, research, and innovation, leading to improved patient outcomes and healthcare outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the quantum computing in healthcare market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Tencent Holdings Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, HoneyWell International Inc.

Major companies operating in the quantum computing in healthcare market are developing advanced technologies, such as quantum computers, to analyze vast amounts of genomic data much faster than classical computers, to provide personalized treatment plans. Quantum computers potentially solve complex problems in cryptography, optimization, drug discovery, and material science much faster than classical computers.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Superconducting Qubits, Trapped Ions, Quantum Annealing, Other Technologies

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Drug Discovery And Development, Medical Diagnostics, Genomics And Precision Medicine, Radiotherapy, Risk Analysis, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies, Labs And Research Institutes, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the quantum computing in healthcare market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the quantum computing in healthcare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Quantum Computing In Healthcare Market Definition

Quantum computing in healthcare refers to the utilization of quantum computing technology to enhance various aspects of the healthcare industry, including but not limited to drug discovery, medical imaging, genomics, personalized medicine, and healthcare optimization. This technology solves complex computational problems more efficiently than classical computers, accelerates research, improves patient care, and optimizes healthcare systems.

