Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment And Management Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.21 billion in 2023 to $3.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to historical developments in imaging modalities, military research and funding, clinical research and evidence-based practices, regulatory framework development, and increased awareness about the importance of early detection and appropriate management.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising incidence of traumatic brain injuries, the aging population is prone to falls and age-related brain injuries, heightened awareness of the long-term consequences of concussions, and government-supported research initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment And Management Devices Market

The increasing number of road traffic crashes is expected to propel the growth of the traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market going forward. Road traffic crashes refer to collisions involving vehicles on public roads that lead to property damage, injuries, or fatalities. Increasing road traffic crashes are often due to factors such as higher vehicle numbers, distracted driving, speeding, and inadequate infrastructure. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) assessment and management devices aid in the treatment of road traffic crash victims by enabling prompt evaluation and monitoring of brain function to guide appropriate medical interventions.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Philips Healthcare, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Major companies operating in the traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market are focusing on developing new products, such as diagnostic hand-held devices, to enhance portability and accessibility for improved TBI detection and management. Diagnostic handheld devices typically refer to portable tools equipped with sensors or technologies used to quickly assess and identify potential brain injuries at the point of care outside of traditional clinical settings, offering convenience and immediate results.

Segments:

1) By Devices: Imaging Devices, Monitoring Devices

2) By Technology: Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring, Partial Pressure Of Oxygen In Brain Tissue

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment And Management Devices Market Definition

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) assessment and management devices refer to medical equipment and technology developed to diagnose, evaluate, monitor, and treat those who have suffered a traumatic brain injury. Healthcare providers use these devices to improve the accuracy of TBI diagnosis, assure continuous patient monitoring, assess cognitive and functional deficits, and adopt appropriate treatment and rehabilitation techniques, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment And Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment And Management Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market size, traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market drivers and trends, traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market major players, traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices competitors' revenues, traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market positioning, and traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market growth across geographies. The traumatic brain injuries assessment and management devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

