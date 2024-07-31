Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pulmonary drug delivery devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $46.27 billion in 2023 to $49.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and cystic fibrosis, the growing aging population worldwide, rising awareness about the importance of respiratory health, expansion of healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, and increasing adoption of homecare settings for respiratory therapy.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pulmonary drug delivery devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $65.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing demand for personalized and precision medicine in respiratory care, expansion of home healthcare services and remote patient monitoring, rising investments in research and development, and increasing focus on preventive healthcare and early intervention strategies.

Growth Driver Of The Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market

The escalating prevalence of respiratory disorders is expected to propel the growth of the pulmonary drug delivery devices market going forward. Respiratory disorders refer to diseases or conditions that affect the lungs and airways, impacting human respiration. There is an increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders due to several factors such as rising levels of air pollution, increased smoking rates, urbanization, climate change, and the aging population. Pulmonary drug delivery devices play an important role in the treatment of respiratory disorders by allowing direct delivery of medications to the lungs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market include Medtronic plc, Air Liquide S.A., Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medline Industries Inc., ResMed Inc.

Major companies operating in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market are developing innovative products, such as small-volume nebulizers, to better serve customers with advanced features. A small-volume nebulizer (SVN) is a medical device used to deliver liquid medication in the form of aerosolized mist to patients with respiratory conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or cystic fibrosis.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Dry Powder Inhalers, Metered Dose Inhalers, Nebulizers

2) By Application: Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, E-Commerce

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market in 2023. The regions covered in the pulmonary drug delivery devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market Definition

Pulmonary drug delivery devices are inhalation devices used to deliver medications directly to the lungs. These devices allow for targeted delivery of drugs to treat respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonary delivery also enables systemic absorption of drugs like insulin and pain medications.

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pulmonary drug delivery devices market size, pulmonary drug delivery devices market drivers and trends, pulmonary drug delivery devices market major players, pulmonary drug delivery devices competitors' revenues, pulmonary drug delivery devices market positioning, and pulmonary drug delivery devices market growth across geographies. The pulmonary drug delivery devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

