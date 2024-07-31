Santhera Appoints Dr. Oliver P. Kronenberg as Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary

Dr. Kronenberg brings 25 years of legal experience, with 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry

Oliver Strub appointed as Head of Compliance

Pratteln, Switzerland, July 31, 2024 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Oliver P. Kronenberg as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG, effective August 1, 2024.

As a member of the executive management team, Dr. Oliver P. Kronenberg will lead the Company's legal strategy and global legal activities, including transactions, corporate governance, and IP. He succeeds Oliver Strub, who remains at Santhera and will assume the newly created role of Head of Compliance, where he will be responsible for overseeing the development, implementation and management of Santhera’s compliance program.

“We are pleased to welcome Oliver to Santhera as Chief Legal Officer and as a member of our executive leadership team,” commented Dr. Thomas Meier, Chairman of the Board of Santhera. “His expertise and achievements in key legal areas of the life sciences industry strengthens our leadership team, increasing our expertise in corporate governance and knowledge in the approval and market launch of pharmaceutical products. We extend our deepest thanks to Oliver Strub, who has led Santhera’s legal department since 2006 and will continue as Head of Compliance, where his focus will be on overseeing Santhera’s compliance program.”

Dr. Oliver P. Kronenberg is a lawyer with more than 25 years of experience, including over 20 years in the international pharmaceutical industry. Since 2008 he has worked in various roles at Vifor Pharma and its parent company, Galenica. As Head of Legal and Compliance at Vifor Pharma, he was responsible for establishing the legal, IP, and compliance department. In 2013, he was promoted to Group General Counsel of Galenica. After the split of the Galenica Group in April 2017, he returned to Vifor Pharma, becoming Group General Counsel and was appointed member of the executive committee in 2022. Dr. Kronenberg has supported Santhera since April 2024 as interim General Counsel.

Dr. Oliver P. Kronenberg commented: “I am excited to be joining Santhera at this important stage of its development, as momentum builds towards the continuous launch of AGAMREE® (vamorolone) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. I look forward to working closely with the executive team and the Board in the months ahead.”

Dr. Kronenberg holds a doctorate in law from the University of Basel, an LL.M. degree from the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, a degree in Finance for Executives from INSEAD, and an IMD Board Director Diploma.

