WV 16, McDowell Street Truck Underpass, to be closed beginning Tuesday, July 30, 2024

The McDowell Street Underpass on WV 16 will be closed from mile marker 29.20 to mile marker 2.35, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, to install pavement markings. One day only.



WV 16 will be accessible from each end. Vehicle heights will be restricted to 9’-0” during this closure. Vehicles taller than 9’-0” must use an alternate route.



The exact schedule is weather dependent.​​