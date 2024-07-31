Lane Restriction on County Route 25, Green Valley Road, to Begin Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Page Content

​A portion of County Route 25 (Green Valley Road), between County Route 68 (Fletcher Hill) and the Pennsylvania state line, will be restricted to one lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, July 30, 2024, through Thursday, August 1, 2024, for a gas line repair. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​