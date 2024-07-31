Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,811 in the last 365 days.

Road Closure on County Route 1/4, Gamble Run Road, to Begin Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Page Content

County Route 1/4 (Gamble Run Road) will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, for culvert replacement. This road will be impassable during construction. Motorists must use the alternate routes.
 
Alternate Routes: Use County Route 1/6 (Paden City Hill), County Route 1 (Buck Run Road), or County Route 26 (Paden Fork Road), in Wetzel County.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Road Closure on County Route 1/4, Gamble Run Road, to Begin Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more