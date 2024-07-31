Road Closure on County Route 1/4, Gamble Run Road, to Begin Tuesday, July 30, 2024

County Route 1/4 (Gamble Run Road) will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, for culvert replacement. This road will be impassable during construction. Motorists must use the alternate routes. Alternate Routes: Use County Route 1/6 (Paden City Hill), County Route 1 (Buck Run Road), or County Route 26 (Paden Fork Road), in Wetzel County. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
