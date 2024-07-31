Lane Restriction on County Route 88/1, Garvin’s Lane, in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, July 30, 2024

Page Content

A portion of County Route 88/1, between 139 and 147 Garvin’s Lane, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, through Thursday, August 9, 2024, for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​