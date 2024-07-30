Canadian Man Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Steal Millions of Dollars from Bank Accounts of Thousands of Victims in the United States

A Canadian man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Las Vegas to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to steal millions of dollars from thousands of victims in the United States.

According to court documents, Poupak Jannissar, 52, of Quebec, Canada, operated and controlled sham companies that used fake checks and other fraudulent debits to steal from victims’ accounts at banks in the United States. The defendant and his co-conspirators used various names for the sham companies, including Computer Run, EBooks, Joreeb, Memo Storage, Our Online Backup, You Can Fax Too and Your E-Library. These companies pretended to sell various internet-based services for consumers, such as cloud storage, internet faxing and online books. However, the sham companies did not actually provide any real products or services. Instead, the sham companies served to conceal the theft of money from bank accounts by Jannissar and his co-conspirators.

According to court documents, Jannissar and his co-conspirators bought lists containing misappropriated personal information belonging to thousands of potential victims. Jannissar and his co-conspirators then falsely represented to banks and others that individual victims had authorized debits from their bank accounts. If the individual victims did not notice and dispute initial charges made by the sham companies, the sham companies would fraudulently debit bank accounts multiple times. Jannissar and his co-conspirators transferred money they stole to accounts in Canada.

Jannissar pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of money laundering in front of U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada.

Jannissar was arrested on Jan. 22, at the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida based on a criminal complaint and arrest warrant issued in the District of Nevada by U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler. He was subsequently indicted on the charges to which he pled guilty today.

“Through various sham entities, the defendant and his accomplices stole consumers’ hard-earned money directly from their bank accounts,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Justice Department will use all of the tools at its disposal to apprehend and prosecute criminals, whether located inside or outside the United States, who steal from Americans.”

“Today’s guilty plea demonstrates our commitment to finding and prosecuting individuals who steal from consumers,” said U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada. “Defrauding consumers and stealing their hard-earned dollars is a crime against the individuals but it also violates the trust we have in free commerce. With our law enforcement partners, we are committed to holding accountable those who violate federal law. We thank our partners for their investigative efforts to help bring justice for victims.”

“Mr. Jannisar and his co-conspirators used sham companies to steal from unknowing victims by accessing their bank accounts using personal identifiable information from illegally obtained lists, and sadly nothing more than a keystroke on a computer,” said Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of U.S. Postal Inspection Service Criminal Investigations (USPIS-CI). “His actions and those of his co-conspirators represent a crime of greed and opportunity but will not go unpunished thanks to the law enforcement community, who have dedicated their mission to uncovering and putting an end to devious schemes like these.”

"The defendant's guilty plea holds him accountable for perpetrating a fraudulent scheme that stole funds from thousands of victims' bank accounts,” said Special Agent in Charge Vincent R. Zehme of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC OIG) Chicago Regional Office. “The FDIC OIG continues to work closely with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who cause financial harm to consumers and threaten to undermine the integrity of our Nation's banking system."

Jannissar faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison per charge. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

USPIS-CI and FDIC OIG are investigating the case. U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided valuable assistance.

Senior Trial Attorney Daniel Zytnick of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch and Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Anthony Lopez for the District of Nevada are prosecuting the case.

For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts, visit www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch. Consumer complaints can be filed with the FTC at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov/ or at 877-FTC-HELP. The Justice Department provides a variety of resources relating to fraud victimization through its Office for Victims of Crime, which can be reached at www.ovc.gov.