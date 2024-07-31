LAMB WESTON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. - LW

NEW ORLEANS, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 12, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 25, 2023 and April 3, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Idaho.



If you purchased shares of Lamb Weston and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-lw/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 12, 2024 .

Lamb Weston and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On April 4, 2024, the Company disclosed that it had experienced significant problems with its transition to a new Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) software system, which caused the Company to lose $135 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and necessitated a $330 million reduction to its sales guidance for the full fiscal year.

On this news, the price of Lamb Weston’s shares fell by $19.59 per share, or over 19%.

The case is Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund v. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., No. 24-cv-282.

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

