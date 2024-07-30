Submit Release
H.R. 6062, an act to restore the ability of the people of American Samoa to approve amendments to the territorial constitution based on majority rule in a democratic act of self-determination, as authorized pursuant to an Act of Congress delegating…

H.R. 6062 would repeal section 12 of Public Law 98-213 and thus allow American Samoa to amend or modify its constitution without an act of Congress. CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement H.R. 6062 would not be significant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

