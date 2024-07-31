RELEASE: STATE APPROVES HAWAIIAN TELCOM CABLE FRANCHISES FOR THE COUNTIES OF MAUI, KAUA‘I, AND HAWAI‘I

News Releases Posted on Jul 30, 2024 in CATV

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

CABLE TELEVISION DIVISION

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

RANDY M. LEONG

CABLE TELEVISION ADMINISTRATOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 30, 2024

STATE APPROVES HAWAIIAN TELCOM CABLE FRANCHISES FOR THE COUNTIES OF MAUI, KAUA‘I, AND HAWAI‘I

HONOLULU – The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Cable Television Division (CATV) has approved Hawaiian Telcom’s (HTSC) cable franchise applications for the respective Counties of Maui, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i.

The franchise approvals were executed in Decision & Order No. 383, 384, and 385, which outline the conditions and requirements associated with the new franchises. These orders authorize the expansion of Hawaiian Telcom cable services and the development and improvement of HTSC’s video and communication infrastructure networks throughout the neighbor islands.

The orders grant HTSC the right to use public rights of way to deliver cable services to consumers. In return, HTSC is obligated to utilize digital technology to offer a diverse array of programming and services to the public. HTSC will expand its cable service coverage across the Counties of Maui, Kaua‘i, and Hawaiʻi, as its network infrastructures are rolled out. These new markets will introduce competition in cable services, giving consumers more options when choosing their cable service provider and encouraging cable providers to provide affordable, reliable and diversified broadcasts. HTSC also plans to offer service packages, including cable service along with other communication services.

Through the 15-year franchise term, HTSC is required to submit technology upgrade plans every five years for DCCA approval. These plans may result in amendments and modifications to the franchise conditions.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review process that began with HTSC’s application submissions late last year followed by public hearings on Maui, Kaua‘i, and Hawai‘i counties in February and March 2024. During these hearings, community members had the opportunity to provide testimony and feedback on HTSC’s applications, which were carefully considered by the DCCA.

“After a thorough evaluation of public testimonies, the submitted applications and all related filings, DCCA has concluded that granting Hawaiian Telecom’s request to extend its cable franchise to the neighbor islands is in the public’s best interest,” said Nadine Ando, director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. “This expansion will not only improve the video and communication infrastructure throughout Hawai‘i but will also address the needs of underserved communities across the state by increasing access to communications services.”

The terms under which HTSC will expand its services to neighbor island jurisdictions and can be viewed online at: http://cca.hawaii.gov/catv.

Notable provisions of the Decision and Orders include:

New neighbor island subscribers will receive ample guidance as they become accustomed to a new incoming cable television provider, including customer service, new service installation and technical support.

The cable franchise applications include Hawaiian Telcom’s commitment to extend cable service to all feasible areas of the franchise areas within the next five years, while keeping abreast of the latest technological advances.

The Akakū, Hōʻike, and Nā Leo public broadcasting stations will be provided with the option to broadcast their content in high definition, ensuring a better viewing experience for subscribers.

Hawaiian Telcom has committed to providing dedicated public, educational and governmental channels for such things as academic lectures, cultural events, emergency broadcasts and informational content. There are a total of 12 franchise-required channels that will be available for state, county and educational organizations.

Subscribers will be able to take advantage of Hawaiian Telcom’s new TiVo Android-based all-digital video platform. This internet-based platform expands the viewing experience by combining traditional video services with Android TV and direct-to-consumer apps with a variety of customizable content.

Hawaiian Telcom will provide 2,000 public service announcements for use by the governor and lieutenant governor’s office, state legislature, county councils, Department of Education, public broadcasting channels and the University of Hawai‘i, so they may relay crucial information to the public.

For more information, including all relevant documents and related filings regarding HTSC’s neighbor island franchise agreement, please visit the following links for the Counties of Maui, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i.

# # #

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

Office: 808-586-7582