RIDOH Recommends Closing Swimming Areas in Warwick, Bristol, Warren, and Portsmouth

RHODE ISLAND, July 30 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing the swimming areas at City Park, Oakland Beach, and Conimicut Beach in Warwick; Bristol Town Beach; Warren Town Beach; and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth. These closures are due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.

The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at https://health.ri.gov/beaches/