MACROGENICS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MacroGenics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MacroGenics, Inc. (“MacroGenics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNX) in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired MacroGenics securities between March 7, 2024 and May 9, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 24, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On May 9, 2024, MacroGenics announced in a press release that a total of five fatal outcomes had occurred in its TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobramitamab duocarmazine in patients with metastatic astration resistant prostate cancer. On this news, the price of MacroGenics shares declined by $11.36 per share, or approximately 77.4%, from $14.67 per share on May 9, 2024 to close at $3.31 on May 10, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company made material misrepresentations by providing overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to early interim safety data results from the TAMARACK Phase 2 study.

