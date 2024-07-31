Bitget Wallet Launches "TONNECT 2024 Awards" Event to Spotlight Top TON Ecosystem Applications

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the premier Web3 wallet for the TON ecosystem, is thrilled to announce the launch of the TONNECT 2024 Awards . Hosted in collaboration with Bitget and with support from TON, this event aims to discover and celebrate the most outstanding Game, DeFi, Social, and NFT projects within the TON ecosystem. Officially supported by prominent TON projects like Catizen, STON.fi, Notcoin, Yescoin, DeDust, Tomarket, and TapSwap, the awards program is a cornerstone of the larger TONNECT 2024 campaign.



The TONNECT 2024 Awards aim to uncover and nurture exceptional projects, offering them increased exposure and community support. This initiative empowers TON enthusiasts with a platform for meaningful engagement while providing innovative projects a stage to showcase their potential. It also serves as a catalyst for attracting fresh talent and cutting-edge projects to the TON ecosystem, fostering continuous growth and innovation. By bridging the gap between Web2 and the crypto realm, this endeavor aims to infuse the TON ecosystem with new vigor, contributing to its expansion and solidifying its position in the broader blockchain landscape.

The awards process unfolds in three phases:

1. Nomination Phase (July 30th - August 5th)

During the Nomination Phase, users can visit the TONNECT 2024 Awards page , click the "Nominate" button, and fill out the nomination form. There is no limit to the number of nominations a single user can make across the four categories.

2. Voting Phase (August 5th - August 12th)

Following the nominations, the Voting Phase will take place from August 5 to August 12. Users can return to the TONNECT 2024 Awards page, click the "Vote" button, and cast their votes. Each user can cast up to three votes per category to support the projects they believe in.

3. Winner Announcement (August 16th)

On August 16, the final results and winners will be announced on the TONNECT 2024 Awards page.

TONNECT 2024 is a major online event designed to accelerate the growth and development of the TON ecosystem. Hosted by Bitget Wallet, the event features a variety of exciting activities, including AMAs, opportunities for users to vote for their favorite TON projects, and educational campaigns centered around the TON ecosystem. With a dedicated prize pool of $1 million in interaction rewards for users exploring TON and Telegram ecosystem projects, TONNECT 2024 marks a significant milestone in Bitget Wallet's efforts to co-build ecosystems in the DeFi landscape.

Bitget Wallet now supports the robust TON ecosystem with unmatched features and resources. This includes advanced capabilities such as managing TON and other assets, token swapping, fiat purchases, and dApp connectivity. Notably, Bitget Wallet introduced the industry’s first MPC wallet solution supporting the TON mainnet, streamlining the user experience to match Web2 simplicity. Additionally, with a dedicated $20 million fund for TON ecosystem development, Bitget Wallet continues to lead in innovation and product support, setting a benchmark for other wallets.

"We envision a transformative future for the TON and Telegram ecosystems," said Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet. "Our deep integration with the TON community and collaboration with leading TON projects are designed to streamline user participation and unlock the full potential of the TON network. These strategic efforts are directed at significantly accelerating the mass adoption of crypto."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet with over 20 million users worldwide. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, NFT, DApp, and token earning center. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.

