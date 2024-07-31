CBP officers seize $553K in mixed narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized more than $553,000 in methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain resolute vigilance and their effective use of inspection skill, training and technology yielded this significant mixed narcotics seizure,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “These kinds of seizures exemplify the reality of the drug threat and CBP’s commitment to upholding its border security mission.”

Stacked packages containing nearly 33 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.82 pounds of heroin and 8.77 pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on July 27 at Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2011 Dodge driven by a male 28-year-old lawful permanent U.S. resident for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination of the vehicle that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 40 packages containing a total of nearly 33 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, two packages containing 2.82 pounds of alleged heroin and six packages containing a total of 8.77 pounds of alleged fentanyl hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $553,130.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

