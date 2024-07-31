Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,983 in the last 365 days.

CBP officers seize over $835K in marijuana at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at World Trade Bridge seized marijuana hidden within a commercial shipment.

“Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This drug bust is a prime example of efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of narcotics seeping into our communities.”

Bundles containing 373 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Monday, July 29, at World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a tractor hauling a shipment of auto parts for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination and deployment of CBP canines, CBP officers discovered 16 packages containing over 373 pounds of alleged marijuana hidden within the conveyance.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $835,875.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure. 

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.

You just read:

CBP officers seize over $835K in marijuana at World Trade Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more