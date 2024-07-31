CBP officers seize over $835K in marijuana at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at World Trade Bridge seized marijuana hidden within a commercial shipment.

“Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in successfully disrupting this drug smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This drug bust is a prime example of efficient targeting strategies utilized in the cargo environment to help combat the flow of narcotics seeping into our communities.”

Bundles containing 373 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Monday, July 29, at World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a tractor hauling a shipment of auto parts for secondary inspection. Following a non-intrusive inspection system examination and deployment of CBP canines, CBP officers discovered 16 packages containing over 373 pounds of alleged marijuana hidden within the conveyance.

The narcotics had a combined street value of $835,875.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.