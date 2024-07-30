CANADA, July 30 - From Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2024/07/upgrades-to-brennan-park-recreation-centre-and-squamish-river-dike-in-squamish.html

Residents in the District of Squamish will benefit from upgrades to their recreation centre and steps to protect them from flooding after a combined investment of more than $19 million from the federal and provincial governments, and the District of Squamish.

This was announced by MP Patrick Weiler, MLA Susie Chant, and Mayor Armand Hurford.

Brennan Park Recreation Centre, the largest community centre in Squamish, offers a wide range of programs and amenities for adults and kids in the community. Funding will upgrade the building envelope to improve its energy efficiency and indoor air quality, as well as reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The project includes upgrades to approximately 153 meters of the building’s exterior, including windows, doors, insulation, air barriers, seismic performance, electrical systems, and signage. These enhancements will help reduce heating and cooling costs and minimize the environmental footprint. This is the first of several phases of construction planned over the next two years to retrofit the building.

Upgrades to the Squamish River Dike at Jimmy Jimmy (Judd) Slough was established as the highest priority diking project in the community in order to improve flood protection standards. This project will raise approximately 900 metres of the Squamish River dike on private land between Wai’wakum Reserve and Aik’wuck’s, widen the dike crest from four metres to six metres, provide rip-rap erosion protection for the raised portion of the dike, add a new vehicle turnout, and upgrade one access ramp.

Quotes:

“Investing in infrastructure is critical to accommodate growing populations in communities like Squamish, while ensuring residents are kept safe in a rapidly changing climate. The Government of Canada is investing in the Jimmy Jimmy (Judd) Slough Dike Upgrade to protect Squamish from the risk of flooding. The Brennan Park Recreation Centre is being retrofitted to reduce emissions and to save money over the long term on the operations of this well-used facility. With a federal commitment of over $7.8 million, projects like these exemplify how we can make generational investments to build sustainable communities for everyone to enjoy.”

– Patrick Weiler Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, British Columbia, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“As we continue to deal with the effects of climate change, it’s essential that we take action and focus on future-proofing vulnerable communities in British Columbia. We’re improving the Squamish River dike to better protect people in and around Wai’wakum Reserve and Aik’wuk’sin from the impacts of climate change for years to come.”

– The Honourable Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

“People in Squamish will benefit from upgrades to the Brennan Park Recreation Centre and the Squamish River Dike that will help communities become greener and safer. That’s why we are supporting the District of Squamish and communities throughout the province to fund projects that provide overall safety, increase energy efficiency and reduce the impact of floods. These projects will benefit the Squamish community and all British Columbians for many years to come.”

– The Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“Throughout the province, we’re working with local communities to build a more resilient and climate-responsive future for everyone. With the upgrades to the Brennan Park Recreation Centre and the Squamish River Dike in Squamish, we are helping build clean community infrastructure that will address the climate crisis and build a low-carbon, more resilient future for British Columbians.”

– The Honourable George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy

“This funding will support community resiliency and well-being by improving our much-loved recreational facility and highest priority diking project in the District of Squamish. Upgrades to both of these assets have been desired by Squamish residents for many years, and we thank our federal and provincial partners for bringing us closer to achieving our community vision.”

– His Worship Armand Hurford, Mayor of the District of Squamish

Quick Facts:

The federal government is investing $5,677,194 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the Brennan Park Recreation Centre and $2,169,600 for the Squamish River Dike Raising. The Government of British Columbia is investing $4,730,522 for the Brennan Park Recreation Centre and $1,807,819 for the Squamish River Dike Raising. The District of Squamish is contributing $3,785,269 for the Brennan Park Recreation Centre and $1,446,581 for the Squamish River Dike Raising.

This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, over 127 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia, with a total federal contribution of more than $551 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $382 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

