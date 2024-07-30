President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Major Disaster Declaration for Minnesota, Authorizing Additional Federal Assistance to Help Individuals and Families Jumpstart Recovery Following Severe Storms and Flooding

WASHINGTON ­– FEMA announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional federal assistance available to disaster survivors to aid in their recovery from severe storms and flooding that occurred from June 16 – July 4, 2024.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Blue Earth, Cook, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Itasca, Jackson, Lake, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Rice, Rock, St. Louis, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

John F. Boyle has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.