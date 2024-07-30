Intermittent Full Closure Of Kūhiō Highway In Wainiha Beginning Monday August 12

Main, News Posted on Jul 30, 2024 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies motorists of the intermittent full closure of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) in Wainiha near mile post 6.9, between the Wainiha Powerhouse and Hanalei Colony, Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16.

The scope of the work will include tree trimming, rock scaling and debris removal. During the single lane closure, traffic will alternate through the open lane. Full closures at the top of every hour will mean no traffic through the work area. The schedule for the closures are as follows:

Single-lane Closure Full Closure

8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Kūhiō Highway fully open.

After the work is completed at Kepuhi Point, the emergency traffic zone designation will be removed. For a complete list of weekly lane closure on Kaua‘i go here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

