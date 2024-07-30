Here’s how many Olympic medals California has brought home for Team USA

One in five members of Team USA hail from California. Our athletes are helping Team USA bring home the gold during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Join Governor Newsom and all of California in rooting on our Team USA athletes!
Below are the latest medal counts for Team USA and California’s athletes.
