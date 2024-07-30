Ian K. Gordon Joins Ainnova Tech's Board of Advisors
Ainnova Tech Welcomes Ian K. Gordon as New AdvisorHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ainnova Tech is thrilled to announce the addition of Ian K. Gordon to our Board of Advisors. Ian brings over 30 years of diverse experience in the U.S. healthcare system, having held key roles in operations, technology, and strategy at major healthcare organizations.
Ian´s notable C-level positions include Chief Operations Officer at BlueCross BlueShield North Carolina, Senior Vice President of Health Plan Operations at Regence BlueCross BlueShield, and President of Administrative Operations at Elara Caring. Throughout his career, Ian has focused on improving consumer, provider, and employee experiences and enhancing administrative efficiency.
At Ainnova Tech, Ian will provide strategic guidance on regulatory topics, product development, and market expansion, and he will leverage his extensive network for relevant connections. His expertise will be invaluable as Ainnova Tech continues to innovate and expand its impact in healthcare technology.
"We are honored to welcome Ian K. Gordon to our Board of Advisors," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO of Ainnova Tech. "His extensive experience and strategic insights will be crucial as we advance our mission to create the future of accessible early detection of diseases."
Ian currently resides in Colorado with his wife, near his grandsons. He enjoys investing in and advising start-up companies and is an avid cyclist, having completed a cross-country ride from Oregon to North Carolina last summer.
About Ainnova Tech: Ainnova Tech, a health tech start-up based in Nevada with headquarters in Houston, Texas, leverages artificial intelligence for early disease detection. Our flagship product, VisionAI, uses advanced AI algorithms to detect diabetic retinopathy and potentially Alzheimer’s disease through retinal imaging. Our mission is to revolutionize healthcare through innovative, tech-driven solutions.
Diana Quesada
Ainnova Tech
info@ainnovatech.com