Geismar 3 (“G3”) Produces First Methanol and Methanex Reports Higher Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Except where otherwise noted, all currency amounts are stated in United States dollars.

Net income attributable to Methanex shareholders of $35 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $164 million in the second quarter. Our average realized price in the second quarter was $352 per tonne compared to $343 per tonne in the first quarter of 2024.

The repairs to the autothermal reformer are complete on the 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 ("G3"). First methanol was successfully produced in late July and the plant is in the process of of ramping up to full rates. We have completed the repairs on the autothermal reformer and successfully operated the unit under design conditions. G3 will significantly enhance our cash flow capability at a range of methanol prices and will have one of the lowest emission intensity profiles in the industry.

Produced 1.4 million tonnes in the second quarter. In Chile, based on production year to date, a successful turnaround at Chile IV, and progress we have made in securing gas for the winter months, we expect 2024 production will be slightly above the high-end of our guidance of 1.1-1.2 million tonnes. Since June 2024, the Egypt plant has experienced reduced operating rates due to lower availability of natural gas. The plant is currently operating with rate limitations based on gas availability and we expect this could continue through the third quarter. In New Zealand, we operated at reduced rates and based on production year to date and current gas deliveries, we expect 2024 production will be below our previous guidance of 1.0 - 1.1 million tonnes.

Returned $12.5 million to shareholders through regular dividends and ended the second quarter with $426 million in cash.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second quarter of 2024, Methanex (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) reported net income attributable to Methanex shareholders of $35 million ($0.52 net income per common share on a diluted basis) compared to net income of $53 million ($0.77 net income per common share on a diluted basis) in the first quarter of 2024. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was lower compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower sales of Methanex-produced methanol and the negative impact of the mark-to-market portion of share-based compensation due to changes in Methanex's share price, offset by a higher average realized price and by the one-time impact of the cost of the ineffective portion of natural gas hedges at our Geismar site recognized during the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $164 million and Adjusted net income was $42 million ($0.62 Adjusted net income per common share). This compares with Adjusted EBITDA of $160 million and Adjusted net income of $44 million ($0.65 Adjusted net income per common share) for the first quarter of 2024.

Our average realized price in the second quarter was $352 per tonne compared to $343 per tonne in the first quarter of 2024. In the second quarter, the methanol market was tight. Growing demand from seasonal manufacturing, construction and transportation activities coupled with constrained global methanol production led to lower inventory levels and increasing methanol prices through the quarter.

In the second quarter, we returned $12.5 million to shareholders through the regular dividend. We ended the quarter with $426 million in cash, or approximately $390 million in cash excluding non-controlling interests and including our share of cash in the Atlas joint venture. We also have an undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility to provide additional financial flexibility.

Rich Sumner, President & CEO of Methanex, said, "I am excited to announce another quarter of solid financial results and and first methanol production at G3. The safety performance of our team and partners on the G3 project has been outstanding and I would like to extend my personal thanks to the team for their hard work and dedication to completing this project safely. As G3 ramps up to full rates and is incorporated into our supply chain, we expect to see strong cash flow contribution which will further enhance our business."

FURTHER INFORMATION

The information set forth in this news release summarizes Methanex's key financial and operational data for the second quarter of 2024. It is not a complete source of information for readers and is not in any way a substitute for reading the second quarter 2024 Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") dated July 30, 2024 and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2024, both of which are available from the Investor Relations section of our website at www.methanex.com . The MD&A and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2024 are also available on the Canadian Securities Administrators' SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website at www.sec.gov .

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL DATA

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



($ millions except per share amounts and where noted) Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Jun 30

2023 Jun 30

2024 Jun 30

2023 Production (thousands of tonnes) (attributable to Methanex shareholders) 1 1,422 1,721 1,658 3,143 3,318 Sales volume (thousands of tonnes) Methanex-produced methanol 1,580 1,681 1,621 3,261 3,270 Purchased methanol 766 807 884 1,573 1,732 Commission sales 266 182 277 448 585 Total sales volume 1 2,612 2,670 2,782 5,282 5,587 Methanex average non-discounted posted price ($ per tonne) 2 499 471 450 485 460 Average realized price ($ per tonne) 3 352 343 338 348 354 Revenue 920 916 939 1,836 1,978 Net income (attributable to Methanex shareholders) 35 53 57 88 116 Adjusted net income 4 42 44 41 86 117 Adjusted EBITDA 4 164 160 160 324 369 Cash flows from operating activities 163 91 196 246 359 Basic net income per common share 0.52 0.78 0.84 1.30 1.71 Diluted net income per common share 0.52 0.77 0.73 1.27 1.70 Adjusted net income per common share 4 0.62 0.65 0.60 1.27 1.70 Common share information (millions of shares) Weighted average number of common shares 67 67 68 67 68 Diluted weighted average number of common shares 67 68 68 68 68 Number of common shares outstanding, end of period 67 67 67 67 67 1

Methanex-produced methanol represents our equity share of volume produced at our facilities and excludes volume marketed on a commission basis related to the 36.9% of the Atlas facility and 50% of the Egypt facility that we do not own. 2



Methanex average non-discounted posted price represents the average of our non-discounted posted prices in North America, Europe, China and Asia Pacific weighted by sales volume. Current and historical pricing information is available at www.methanex.com . 3

The Company has used Average realized price ("ARP") throughout this document. ARP is calculated as revenue divided by the total sales volume. It is used by management to assess the realized price per unit of methanol sold, and is relevant in a cyclical commodity environment where revenue can fluctuate in response to market prices. 4

Note that Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per common share, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and ratios that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to the Additional Information - Non-GAAP Measures section on page 14 of our second quarter MD&A dated July 30, 2024 for a description of each non-GAAP measure.

A reconciliation from net income attributable to Methanex shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and the calculation of Adjusted net income per common share is as follows:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

($ millions) Jun 30

2024

Mar 31

2024 Jun 30

2023 Jun 30

2024

Jun 30

2023 Net income attributable to Methanex shareholders $ 35 $ 53 $ 57 $ 88 $ 116 Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation 8 (10 ) (15 ) (2 ) 5 Depreciation and amortization 101 95 95 196 193 Finance costs 28 28 30 55 61 Finance income and other (3 ) (3 ) (16 ) (7 ) (27 ) Income tax expense 5 6 19 11 33 Earnings of associate adjustment 16 9 10 26 30 Non-controlling interests adjustment (26 ) (18 ) (20 ) (43 ) (42 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 164 $ 160 $ 160 $ 324 $ 369





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ millions except number of shares and per share amounts) Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Jun 30

2023 Jun 30

2024

Jun 30

2023 Net income attributable to Methanex shareholders $ 35 $ 53 $ 57 $ 88 $ 116 Mark-to-market impact of share-based compensation, net of tax 7 (9 ) (13 ) (2 ) 5 Impact of Egypt gas contract revaluation, net of tax — — (3 ) — (4 ) Adjusted net income $ 42 $ 44 $ 41 $ 86 $ 117 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 67 68 68 68 68 Adjusted net income per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 0.60 $ 1.27 $ 1.70





We recorded net income attributable to Methanex shareholders of $35 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $53 million in the first quarter of 2024. Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was lower compared to the prior quarter primarily due to lower sales of Methanex-produced methanol and the negative impact of the mark-to-market portion of share-based compensation due to changes in Methanex's share price, offset by a higher average realized price and by the one-time impact of the cost of the ineffective portion of natural gas hedges at our Geismar site recognized during the first quarter of 2024.

We recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $164 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $160 million for the first quarter of 2024. We recorded Adjusted net income of $42 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to Adjusted net income of $44 million for the first quarter of 2024.

We sold 2,612,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2,670,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024. Sales of Methanex-produced methanol were 1,580,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 1,681,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024.

Production for the second quarter of 2024 was 1,422,000 tonnes compared to 1,721,000 tonnes for the first quarter of 2024. Production was lower in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024 mainly due to lower production in Chile and New Zealand which was partially offset by higher production in Egypt.

The repairs to the autothermal reformer are complete on the 1.8 million tonne methanol plant, Geismar 3 ("G3"). First methanol was successfully produced in late July and the plant is in the process of ramping up to full rates. G3 will significantly enhance our cash flow capability at a range of methanol prices and will have one of the lowest emission intensity profiles in the industry.

In the second quarter of 2024 we paid a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share for a total of $12.5 million.

At June 30, 2024, we had a strong liquidity position including a cash balance of $426 million, or approximately $390 million excluding non-controlling interests and including our share of cash in the Atlas joint venture. We have $500 million of undrawn facilities providing financial flexibility.



PRODUCTION HIGHLIGHTS

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 YTD Q2 2024 YTD Q2 2023 (thousands of tonnes) Operating Capacity 1 Production Production Production Production Production USA (Geismar) 550 514 571 532 1,085 981 New Zealand 2 430 178 277 408 455 811 Trinidad (Methanex interest) 3 490 231 258 248 489 504 Chile 425 229 391 173 620 422 Egypt (50% interest) 158 129 83 163 212 324 Canada (Medicine Hat) 150 141 141 134 282 276 2,203 1,422 1,721 1,658 3,143 3,318 1 The operating capacity of our production facilities may be higher or lower than original nameplate capacity as, over time, these figures have been adjusted to reflect ongoing operating efficiencies at these facilities. Actual production for a facility in any given year may be higher or lower than operating capacity due to a number of factors, including natural gas availability, feedstock composition, the age of the facility's catalyst, turnarounds and access to CO 2 from external suppliers for certain facilities. We review and update the operating capacity of our production facilities on a regular basis based on historical performance. 2 The operating capacity of New Zealand is made up of the two Motunui facilities. Refer to the New Zealand section below. 3 The operating capacity of Trinidad is made up of the Titan (100% interest) and Atlas (63.1% interest) facilities. Refer to the Trinidad section below.

Key production and operational highlights during the second quarter include:

United States

Geismar produced 514,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 571,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024. Production was lower in the second quarter as we pro-actively took a short maintenance outage which is expected to improve operating performance until the next planned turnaround.

New Zealand

New Zealand produced 178,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 277,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024. Production in the second quarter was lower compared to the first quarter due to lower gas deliveries. We operated one plant through the second quarter due to both lower-than-expected gas deliveries from upstream suppliers as well as from the redirection of some of our contractual gas for use in the power sector. The country’s overall energy balances are currently very tight with demand seasonally high during the Southern hemisphere winter combined with low hydro levels and relatively lower gas supply in 2024 compared with previous years. As a result, we believe some of our contractual gas has been re-directed to the electricity and other domestic markets. We are in continuing discussions with our gas suppliers to ensure our contractual entitlements are being respected as well as engaging with our gas suppliers and government agencies in supporting efforts to improve energy balances in the country. Based on production year to date and current gas deliveries, we expect 2024 production will be below our previous guidance of 1.0 million tonnes.

Trinidad

Atlas produced 231,000 tonnes (Methanex interest) in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 258,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024. Production was lower in the second quarter due to two unplanned outages during the quarter. In October 2023, Methanex signed a two-year natural gas supply agreement with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) for its currently idled, wholly owned, Titan methanol plant (875,000 tonnes per year capacity) to restart operations in September 2024. Simultaneously, the Atlas plant (Methanex interest 63.1% or 1,085,000 tonnes per year capacity) will be idled in September 2024, when its legacy 20-year natural gas supply agreement expires. We are planning for the Titan restart with minimal capital required.

Chile

Chile produced 229,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 391,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024. Production was lower in the second quarter compared to the first quarter as we primarily operated one plant due to to lower seasonal gas supply from Argentina. We successfully completed a turnaround at Chile IV and expect the new catalyst will drive improved efficiency and production in the fall. Based on production year to date, a successful turnaround at Chile IV, and progress we have made securing gas from Argentina for the non-winter period this year, we expect 2024 production will be slightly above the high-end of our guidance of 1.2 million tonnes. This production is underpinned by year-round natural gas supply from Chile for about 30 – 35% of our requirements with the remaining 65 – 70% being delivered from Argentina during the Southern hemisphere non-winter months. Natural gas development and related infrastructure investments in Argentina continue to progress and we are working with our natural gas suppliers on extending the period of full gas availability to our plants.

Egypt

Egypt produced 258,000 tonnes (Methanex interest - 129,000 tonnes) in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 166,000 tonnes (Methanex interest - 83,000 tonnes) in the first quarter of 2024. Production increased compared to the first quarter as the plant restarted and reached full operating rates in February after an unplanned outage in mid-October caused by a mechanical failure in the synthesis gas compressor. In June 2024, the Egypt plant was temporarily idled when significantly increased seasonal demand for power generation due to elevated temperatures led to various measures by the government to manage gas balances in the country including gas curtailments to industrial plants. The plant restarted at reduced operating rates shortly thereafter and has operated at fluctuating rates based on gas availability with current operating rates at approximately 80%. There has been some stabilization of gas balances in the country but some continued limitations on supply are expected through the third quarter.

Canada

Medicine Hat produced 141,000 tonnes in each of the second and first quarters of 2024.

Outlook

Our expected production guidance for 2024 is approximately 7 million tonnes (Methanex interest). Actual production may vary by quarter based on gas availability in Chile and New Zealand, the start up of the G3 plant, turnarounds, other gas availability, unplanned outages and unanticipated events.

In the third quarter, we expect lower earnings due to lower produced sales because of lower production from Chile and New Zealand, as well as G3 building inventory. Based on our July and August posted prices we expect that our average realized price range is between approximately $350 to $360 per tonne for these two months.

