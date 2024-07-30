Submit Release
Learn new skills with MDC’s 12 months of beginning Hunting, Angling, & Shooting programs for St. Louis region in August

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The hardest part of taking on something new can often be taking the first step.  If that “something new” has anything to do with hunting, fishing, or shooting sports, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to extend a helping hand throughout 2024.

MDC is offering off A Year of New Beginnings in Hunting, Angling and Shooting, a special series of free programs during 2024 designed to help newcomers get an easy, fun, and safe start in outdoor recreation.  Each class is taught by MDC experts and tailored to the needs of beginners.  Every month, MDC will announce a new set of programs geared specifically to the season at hand.

Featured programs during the month of August include:

MDC will supply needed equipment for all classes.  Each program is free; however, online preregistration is required using the links provided. 

“Our St. Louis Education team is excited to highlight programs each month for 2024 on hunting, shooting, and angling,” said Jake Hindman, MDC Education District Supervisor.  “While these programs are designed for beginners and will be introductory in nature, anyone is welcome to attend.”

For the latest on MDC programs and events in the St. Louis region, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.

