PelviTone Expands Access to Postpartum and Pelvic Floor Therapy Through Online Visits
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PelviTone Physical Therapy and Wellness, founded by Dr. Danielle Owens, DPT, focuses on pelvic floor and postpartum physical therapy. With advanced certifications and a commitment to women's health, PelviTone Physical Therapy aims to provide comprehensive, personalized care in a supportive, non-judgmental setting. PelviTone's mission is promote recovery and wellness through evidence-based practices and a holistic approach to physical therapy.
Over 40% of women experience pelvic floor disorders. However, many suffer in silence due to a lack of access to this specific type of care. Recognizing this gap, PelviTone Physical Therapy and Wellness has announced the expansion of its services to include virtual appointments, allowing women to receive personalized care from the comfort and privacy of their homes.
This new initiative is designed to break down barriers to care, offering in-depth sessions that address pelvic floor dysfunctions and postpartum recovery. Dr. Danielle Owens, DPT, a leader in pelvic health, emphasizes the importance of accessible care plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs.
"PelviTone Physical Therapy is committed to helping women and moms in the greater San Diego area who are suffering from pelvic dysfunction and postpartum challenges get back to their optimum level of function," says Dr. Owens.
Through virtual appointments, PelviTone will provide personalized assessments, individualized care plans, and ongoing support to address a range of pelvic floor issues, including urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, and diastasis recti. The brand says it will also offer customized postpartum care for new mothers.
Sources within the clinic say the virtual appointments provide the same high-quality, personalized therapy that PelviTone is known for, ensuring comprehensive support and guidance through the recovery process. Patients will benefit from the convenience and flexibility of receiving professional care without needing in-person visits, making it easier to prioritize their health amidst busy schedules.
About PelviTone Physical Therapy:
PelviTone Physical Therapy and Wellness, founded by Dr. Danielle Owens, DPT, provides in-depth pelvic floor and postpartum physical therapy. Dedicated to overcoming barriers to women's health, PelviTone offers comprehensive, personalized care in a supportive environment.
With advanced certifications and a focus on evidence-based practices, the brand addresses unique challenges faced by women, promoting recovery and overall wellness. PelviTone's mission is to provide accessible, high-quality care that empowers women to achieve optimal health through customized physical therapy.
Dr. Danielle Owens, DPT
Dr. Danielle Owens, DPT
PelviTone Physical Therapy
+1 856-237-6685
pelvicfloordocpt@gmail.com