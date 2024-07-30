State Supreme Court reinstates lawsuit against S.F. DA’s office over racial slur

Twanda Bailey’s suit against the city had been dismissed by lower courts, who said one racial slur was not enough to support a claim of workplace harassment or discrimination. The state’s high court unanimously disagreed, saying a single incident can be grounds for a lawsuit “if it is sufficiently severe in light of the totality of the circumstances.”
