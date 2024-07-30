The time to appeal in administrative mandate proceedings starts to run with the formal entry of judgment, or the service of notice of entry of judgment, and not upon the filing of an order that may resolve the issues in the case, the California Supreme Court held yesterday.
You just read:
S.C. Adopts Timeliness Bright-Line Rule for Appeals of Writs of Administrative Mandate
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.