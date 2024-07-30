Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,988 in the last 365 days.

Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 5, 2024

RYE, N.Y., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York City on September 5th. The conference will draw top executives from more than ten companies, with a focus on the themes of strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.

Featured Companies

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)   Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT)
Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)   Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM)
Astronics Corporation (NYSE: ATRO)   Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A)
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BAER)   Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW)
Crane Holdings Co. (NYSE: CR)   Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT)
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW)   VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC)
Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO)   Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD)
     

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, September 5, 2024 starting at 8:30 am

Registration link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact:

James Carey, Client Relations, jcarey@gabelli.com, (914) 921-8318

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:
Tony Bancroft, Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gabelli Funds to Host 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club, New York City Thursday, September 5, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more