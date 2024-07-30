Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Quarterly Results as of June 30, 2024

Second Quarter Highlights



Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million or $0.88 per common share.

Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders of $49.6 million or $1.15 adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP).

$6.0 million of acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses in the quarter.

Sold $108.4 million of securities with CRE exposure at a pre-tax loss of $10.6 million to improve the risk and liquidity profile of the Company.

Common equity ratio increased to 10.19%; Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) improved 40 basis points to 7.28%.

Net interest margin, full tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) increased to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Annualized loan yield increased 13 basis points to 6.76%. Annualized cost of deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.08%.

Closed on the sale of all nine Rocky Mountain Bank branches in Montana in mid-July, including loans of $343.8 million and deposits of $531.8 million. The expected gain of $30 million will be realized in the third quarter of 2024 and may potentially be utilized to offset future losses related to selling securities or disposing of real estate.

For the Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 2024 2023 Earnings Summary: Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 37.7 $ 49.7 $ 47.4 $ 87.4 $ 98.2 Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share 0.88 1.16 1.11 2.03 2.30 Return on average assets 0.84 % 1.08 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 1.02 % Return on average common equity 8.14 10.90 11.01 9.51 11.70 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.28 16.49 17.31 14.36 18.62 Net interest margin 3.68 3.52 3.19 3.60 3.27 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.73 3.57 3.23 3.65 3.32 Efficiency ratio 65.70 62.46 60.93 64.05 60.94 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.73 58.77 59.88 58.25 58.51 Adjusted Earnings Summary (1): Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 49.6 $ 52.4 $ 46.5 $ 102.0 $ 100.2 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share 1.15 1.22 1.09 2.37 2.34 Adjusted annualized return on average assets 1.09 % 1.13 % 0.96 % 1.11 % 1.04 % Adjusted annualized return on average common equity 10.71 11.50 10.80 11.10 11.95 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity 16.05 17.38 17.00 16.70 19.00







"HTLF delivered a solid second quarter. Net interest income increased while our adjusted efficiency ratio decreased. Our margin expanded through increased loan yields and decreased deposit costs as we continue to pay down high cost wholesale deposits. In July we completed the sale of Rocky Mountain Bank in Montana, a result of our strategic initiatives that will drive efficiency, enhance EPS growth, deliver higher return on assets and more efficient use of capital. We’re excited to be working closely with our partners at UMB on integration planning for our two companies as we continue towards an expected Q1 2025 transaction close date." Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, HTLF



DENVER, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

Net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million compared to $47.4 million, a decrease of $9.7 million or 20%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $0.88 compared to $1.11, a decrease of $0.23 or 21%.

Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (1) of $49.6 million or $1.15 per diluted common share compared to $46.5 million or $1.09 per diluted common share. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter of 2024 excludes $10.1 million of loss of security sales and $6.0 million of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.

of $49.6 million or $1.15 per diluted common share compared to $46.5 million or $1.09 per diluted common share. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter of 2024 excludes $10.1 million of loss of security sales and $6.0 million of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs. Net interest income of $158.7 million compared to $147.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 8%.

Annualized return on average assets of 0.84% compared to 0.98%. Adjusted annualized return on average assets (1) of 1.09% compared to 0.96%.

of 1.09% compared to 0.96%. Annualized return on average common equity of 8.14% compared to 11.01%. Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (1) of 10.71% compared to 10.80%.

of 10.71% compared to 10.80%. Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) of 12.28% compared to 17.31%. Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) of 16.05% compared to 17.00%.



Rocky Mountain Bank Sale

HTLF Bank closed on the sale of all nine Rocky Mountain Bank branches in Montana in mid-July along with all associated deposits and certain related assets to two purchasers. Loans of $348.8 million, deposits of $538.3 million and fixed assets of $13.2 million have been moved to available for sale categories as of June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.68% (3.73% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.52% (3.57% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2024, and 3.19% (3.23% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

Total interest income was $255.6 million compared to $235.5 million, an increase of $20.1 million or 9%, primarily attributable to an increase in yields on average earning assets. Interest income on loans during the second quarter of 2024 was positively impacted by $2.0 million due to the payoff of a $29.6 million owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which had previously been on nonaccrual.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $257.6 million, an increase of $20.0 million or 8%, from $237.6 million.

Average earning assets decreased $1.19 billion or 6% to $17.33 billion compared to $18.52 billion, primarily due to the sale of $865.4 million of securities during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $108.4 million of securities during the second quarter of 2024. The proceeds were utilized to pay down high-cost wholesale deposits and borrowings.

The average rate on earning assets increased 83 basis points to 5.98% from 5.15%, primarily due to recent interest rate increases on earning assets.

Total interest expense and average interest-bearing liability changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

Total interest expense was $96.9 million, an increase of $8.5 million from $88.4 million, primarily due to increases in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by decreases in average interest-bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 45 basis points to 3.13% from 2.68%.

Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.54 billion or 12% to $11.21 billion from $12.75 billion.

The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 31 basis points to 2.89% from 2.58%.

Average borrowings increased $792.9 million or 172% to $1.25 billion from $461.7 million, and the average interest rate paid on borrowings was 5.26% compared to 5.55%.



Net interest income changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

Net interest income totaled $158.7 million compared to $147.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 8%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $160.7 million compared to $149.3 million, an increase of $11.5 million or 8%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $18.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $32.5 million during the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $14.3 million or 44%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

Net security losses increased $9.8 million to $10.1 million compared to net security losses of $314,000.

Service charges and fees decreased $2.7 million or 14% to $17.0 million from $19.6 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in consumer NSF and overdraft fees. In the fourth quarter of 2023, HTLF instituted a new fee policy across our single charter customer base in response to industry changes related to consumer overdraft fees.

Capital market fees decreased $2.0 million or 51% to $2.0 million from $4.0 million due to lower capital markets activity.

Net gains on sales of loans held for sale decreased $1.1 million or 100% to $0 from $1.1 million, due to HTLF ceasing originations of residential mortgage loans to be sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense was $116.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $109.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $6.8 million or 6%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs totaled $6.0 million compared to $1.9 million, an increase of $4.1 million primarily attributable to expenses related to the pending UMB merger.

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $65.1 million compared to $62.1 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 5%. The increase was attributable to higher benefit costs including incentive compensation and retirement plans partially offset by a reduction of full-time equivalent employees. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 1,843 compared to 1,966, a decrease of 123 or 6%.

FDIC insurance assessments totaled $3.3 million compared to $3.0 million, an increase of $305,000.

Loss on sale of assets totaled $193,000 compared to a gain on assets of $3.4 million. During the second quarter of 2023, the recordkeeping and administration services component of HTLF's Retirement Plan Services business was sold, which generated a gain of $4.3 million.

Other noninterest expense totaled $14.3 million compared to $15.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 8%, in conjunction with HTLF's 3.0 efficiency efforts.



The effective tax rate was 23.12% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 23.74% for second quarter of 2023. The following items impacted the second quarter 2024 and 2023 tax calculations:

Various tax credits of $629,000 compared to $568,000.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 14.49% compared to 12.40%.

Tax benefit of $92,000 compared to a tax expense of $121,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock units.

Tax expense of $1.1 million compared to $1.1 million resulting from the disallowed interest expense related to tax-exempt loans and securities.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $18.81 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $599.0 million or 3% from $19.41 billion at year-end 2023. Securities represented 27% and 29% of total assets at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $11.61 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $11.64 billion at March 31, 2024, and $12.07 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans decreased $36.3 million or less than 1% during the second quarter of 2024 and $460.3 million or 4% since year-end 2023. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $348.8 million of loans to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, loans held to maturity decreased $40.3 million or less than 1% during the second quarter of 2024 and $111.6 million or 1% since year-end 2023. Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $6.8 million or less than 1% to $6.10 billion compared to $6.09 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial and business lending increased $5.1 million or less than 1%.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $19.7 million or less than 1% to $3.52 billion compared to $3.54 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial real estate lending decreased $22.6 million or less than 1%.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $6.9 million or 1% to $803.0 million compared to $809.9 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $4.3 million or less than 1%.

Residential mortgage loans decreased $22.6 million or 3% to $733.4 million compared to $756.0 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, residential mortgage loans decreased $23.3 million or 3%.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $193.9 million or 3% to $6.10 billion compared to $6.29 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial and business lending decreased $35.9 million or 1%.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $48.4 million or 1% to $3.52 billion compared to $3.57 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial real estate lending increased $13.1 million or less than 1%.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $116.2 million or 13% to $803.0 million compared to $919.2 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $50.8 million or 6%.

Residential mortgage loans decreased $64.4 million or 8% to $733.4 million compared to $797.8 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, residential mortgage loans decreased $33.2 million or 4%.

Total deposits were $14.96 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $15.30 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $345.6 million or 2%. Total deposits were $14.96 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $16.20 billion at December 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $1.25 billion or 8%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, deposits decreased $403.6 million or 3% during the second quarter of 2024 and $706.8 million or 4% since year-end 2023.

Total customer deposits were $14.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $14.27 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $135.6 million or less than 1%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, customer deposits decreased $193.7 million or 1%. Significant customer deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, included:

Customer demand deposits decreased $20.2 million or less than 1% to $4.24 billion compared to $4.26 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer demand deposits decreased $31.6 million or less than 1%.

Customer savings deposits decreased $118.2 million or 1% to $8.15 billion compared to $8.27 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer savings deposits decreased $157.0 million or 2%.

Customer time deposits increased $2.8 million or less than 1% to $1.74 billion compared to $1.73 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer time deposits decreased $5.0 million or less than 1%.



Total customer deposits were $14.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $14.86 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $722.7 million or 5%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, customer deposits decreased $184.4 million. Significant customer deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, included:

Customer demand deposits decreased $256.1 million or 6% to $4.24 billion compared to $4.50 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer demand deposits decreased $123.5 million or 3%.

Customer savings deposits decreased $259.4 million or 3% to $8.15 billion compared to $8.41 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer savings deposits increased $32.0 million or less than 1%.

Customer time deposits decreased $207.2 million or 11% to $1.74 billion compared to $1.94 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer time deposits decreased $92.9 million or 5%.



Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $822.9 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $209.9 million or 20% from $1.03 billion at March 31, 2024. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 included:

Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $80.6 million or 20% to $318.6 million compared to $399.3 million.

Wholesale time deposits decreased $129.3 million or 20% to $504.3 million compared to $633.6 million.

Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $822.9 million as of June 30, 2024, which was a decrease of $522.4 million or 39% from $1.35 billion at December 31, 2023. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 included:

Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $75.7 million or 19% to $318.6 million compared to $394.4 million.

Wholesale time deposits decreased $446.6 million or 47% to $504.3 million compared to $950.9 million.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision for credit losses for loans for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million from $7.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $126.9 million at June 30, 2024 and $122.6 million at December 31, 2023. The following items impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans at June 30, 2024:

Provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $13.4 million. Provision expense was primarily impacted in the second quarter of 2024 by one new nonperforming food manufacturing loan which increased the specific reserve by $10.0 million.

Net charge-offs of $9.1 million, of which the majority have been reserved for in prior periods, were recorded for the first six months of 2024.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for unfunded commitments decreased $3.4 million or 21% to $13.1 million at June 30, 2024, from $16.5 million at December 31, 2023. The following impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2024:

Provision benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $3.4 million.

Reduction of $84.6 million in unfunded commitments for construction loans, which carry the highest loss rate.

Total unfunded commitments decreased $244.2 million or 5% to $4.38 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $4.63 billion at December 31, 2023.



Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $139.9 million or 1.21% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $139.0 million or 1.15% of total loans as of December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets were $111.3 million or 0.59% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $110.5 million or 0.57% of total assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were reduced by the payoff of a $29.6 million owner occupied commercial real estate loan relationship. The reduction was offset by an increase primarily due to the addition of a $33.2 million food manufacturing customer and the addition of an $8.0 million agriculture customer. Nonperforming loans were $103.8 million or 0.89% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $97.9 million or 0.81% of total loans at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.25% of total loans compared to 0.09% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The increase in the 30-89 day delinquencies was due to a single $9.2 million real estate construction loan which became current subsequent to June 30, 2024. Other real estate owned, net, decreased $5.0 million or 40% to $7.5 million at June 30, 2024 from $12.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjust net income for the gain/loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes these measures enhance the comparability net income available to common stockholders as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.

Adjusted annualized return on average assets, adjusts net income for the gain/loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent, is net interest income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities divided by average earning assets.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Adjusted annualized return on average common equity, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity, adjusts net income available to common stockholders for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.

Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.



About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $18.81 billion as of June 30, 2024. HTLF's banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and updates in HTLF's Forms 10-Q filed thereafter, and include, among others:

Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics and governmental measures addressing them, climate change and climate-related regulations, persistent inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;

Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values due to climate and other borrower industry risks, which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;

Risks related to the planned merger with UMB Financial Corporation (the “Merger”), the fluctuation of the market value of the merger consideration, risks related to combining our businesses, including expenses related to the Merger and integration of the combined entity, risks that the Merger may not occur, and the risk of litigation related to the Merger;

Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;

Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political, and competitive forces impacting our business;

Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and

Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF's financial results, is included in HTLF’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 199,161 $ 168,899 $ 394,822 $ 322,742 Interest on securities: Taxable 47,381 58,172 94,395 114,148 Nontaxable 6,042 6,378 12,083 12,406 Interest on federal funds sold — — — — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 3,045 2,051 6,051 3,182 Total Interest Income 255,629 235,500 507,351 452,478 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 80,499 81,975 164,633 138,873 Interest on borrowings 10,825 848 18,349 3,270 Interest on term debt 5,564 5,545 11,413 10,991 Total Interest Expense 96,888 88,368 194,395 153,134 Net Interest Income 158,741 147,132 312,956 299,344 Provision for credit losses 9,008 5,379 9,994 8,453 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 149,733 141,753 302,962 290,891 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 16,964 19,627 34,027 36,763 Loan servicing income 107 411 238 1,125 Trust fees 5,532 5,419 10,575 11,076 Brokerage and insurance commissions 894 677 1,648 1,373 Capital markets fees 1,996 4,037 2,887 6,486 Securities gains (losses), net (10,111 ) (314 ) (10,053 ) (1,418 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net 133 (41 ) 228 152 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale — 1,050 104 2,881 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,326 1,220 2,503 2,184 Other noninterest income 1,366 407 3,713 1,870 Total Noninterest Income 18,207 32,493 45,870 62,492 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 65,120 62,099 129,075 124,248 Occupancy 6,262 6,691 13,525 13,900 Furniture and equipment 2,155 3,063 4,492 5,978 Professional fees 15,372 15,194 30,903 27,991 FDIC insurance assessments 3,340 3,035 8,309 6,314 Advertising 1,368 3,052 2,726 5,037 Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,421 1,715 2,913 3,503 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 515 348 1,027 503 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 193 (3,372 ) 407 (2,257 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 5,973 1,892 7,348 3,565 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 222 154 716 692 Other noninterest expense 14,303 15,575 28,398 31,015 Total Noninterest Expense 116,244 109,446 229,839 220,489 Income Before Income Taxes 51,696 64,800 118,993 132,894 Income taxes 11,954 15,384 27,544 30,702 Net Income/(Loss) 39,742 49,416 91,449 102,192 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,012 ) (4,025 ) (4,025 ) Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 37,730 $ 47,404 $ 87,424 $ 98,167 Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.11 $ 2.03 $ 2.30 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 43,060,354 42,757,603 43,001,157 42,753,197





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 199,161 $ 195,661 $ 192,861 $ 182,394 $ 168,899 Interest on securities: Taxable 47,381 47,014 54,573 54,800 58,172 Nontaxable 6,042 6,041 6,278 6,584 6,378 Interest on federal funds sold — — — 3 — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 3,045 3,006 2,174 1,651 2,051 Total Interest Income 255,629 251,722 255,886 245,432 235,500 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 80,499 84,134 88,071 92,744 81,975 Interest on borrowings 10,825 7,524 5,874 1,167 848 Interest on term debt 5,564 5,849 5,804 5,765 5,545 Total Interest Expense 96,888 97,507 99,749 99,676 88,368 Net Interest Income 158,741 154,215 156,137 145,756 147,132 Provision for credit losses 9,008 986 11,738 1,516 5,379 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 149,733 153,229 144,399 144,240 141,753 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 16,964 17,063 18,708 18,553 19,627 Loan servicing income 107 131 158 278 411 Trust fees 5,532 5,043 4,905 4,734 5,419 Brokerage and insurance commissions 894 754 729 692 677 Capital markets fees 1,996 891 1,676 1,845 4,037 Securities gains (losses), net (10,111 ) 58 (140,007 ) (114 ) (314 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net 133 95 75 13 (41 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale — 104 94 905 1,050 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,326 1,177 729 858 1,220 Other noninterest income 1,366 2,347 1,132 619 407 Total Noninterest Income 18,207 27,663 (111,801 ) 28,383 32,493 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 65,120 63,955 64,766 62,262 62,099 Occupancy 6,262 7,263 6,509 6,438 6,691 Furniture and equipment 2,155 2,337 2,901 2,720 3,063 Professional fees 15,372 15,531 17,060 13,616 15,194 FDIC insurance assessments 3,340 4,969 10,313 3,313 3,035 Advertising 1,368 1,358 1,677 1,633 3,052 Core deposit intangibles amortization 1,421 1,492 1,611 1,625 1,715 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 515 512 505 481 348 (Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 193 214 2,072 108 (3,372 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 5,973 1,375 4,365 2,429 1,892 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 222 494 3,573 1,136 154 Other noninterest expense 14,303 14,095 14,933 15,292 15,575 Total Noninterest Expense 116,244 113,595 130,285 111,053 109,446 Income Before Income Taxes 51,696 67,297 (97,687 ) 61,570 64,800 Income taxes 11,954 15,590 (27,324 ) 13,479 15,384 Net Income/(Loss) 39,742 51,707 (70,363 ) 48,091 49,416 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 37,730 $ 49,694 $ (72,375 ) $ 46,078 $ 47,404 Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted $ 0.88 $ 1.16 $ (1.69 ) $ 1.08 $ 1.11 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 43,060,354 42,915,768 42,838,405 42,812,563 42,757,603





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 226,735 $ 208,176 $ 275,554 $ 248,756 $ 317,303 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 147,211 236,190 47,459 99,239 82,884 Cash and cash equivalents 373,946 444,366 323,013 347,995 400,187 Time deposits in other financial institutions 1,340 1,240 1,240 1,490 1,490 Securities: Carried at fair value 4,185,054 4,418,222 4,646,891 5,482,687 5,798,041 Held to maturity, at cost 842,980 841,055 838,241 835,468 834,673 Other investments, at cost 70,684 68,524 91,277 90,001 72,291 Loans held for sale 348,761 352,744 5,071 6,262 14,353 Loans: Held to maturity 11,608,309 11,644,641 12,068,645 11,872,436 11,717,974 Allowance for credit losses (126,861 ) (123,934 ) (122,566 ) (110,208 ) (111,198 ) Loans, net 11,481,448 11,520,707 11,946,079 11,762,228 11,606,776 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 175,953 176,582 181,070 187,436 190,420 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Core deposit intangibles, net 15,501 16,923 18,415 20,026 21,651 Cash surrender value on life insurance 199,036 197,671 197,085 196,694 195,793 Other real estate, net 7,533 2,590 12,548 14,362 2,677 Other assets 534,429 516,198 574,772 609,139 510,359 Total Assets $ 18,812,670 $ 19,132,827 $ 19,411,707 $ 20,129,793 $ 20,224,716 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 4,244,169 $ 4,264,390 $ 4,500,304 $ 4,792,813 $ 4,897,858 Savings 8,470,416 8,669,221 8,805,597 8,754,911 8,772,596 Time 2,242,005 2,368,555 2,895,813 3,553,269 3,993,089 Total deposits 14,956,590 15,302,166 16,201,714 17,100,993 17,663,543 Deposits held for sale 538,308 596,328 — — — Borrowings 694,909 650,033 622,255 392,634 44,364 Term debt 372,988 372,652 372,396 372,059 372,403 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 222,025 232,815 282,225 438,577 285,416 Total Liabilities 16,784,820 17,153,994 17,478,590 18,304,263 18,365,726 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,852 42,784 42,688 42,656 42,645 Capital surplus 1,096,619 1,093,207 1,090,740 1,088,267 1,087,358 Retained earnings 1,203,092 1,178,330 1,141,501 1,226,740 1,193,522 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (425,418 ) (446,193 ) (452,517 ) (642,838 ) (575,240 ) Total Equity 2,027,850 1,978,833 1,933,117 1,825,530 1,858,990 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,812,670 $ 19,132,827 $ 19,411,707 $ 20,129,793 $ 20,224,716





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Average Balances Assets $ 19,043,362 $ 19,296,638 $ 19,667,825 $ 20,207,920 $ 20,221,511 Loans, net of unearned 12,010,289 12,021,930 11,938,272 11,800,064 11,625,442 Total deposits 15,562,920 16,042,402 16,709,394 17,507,813 17,689,138 Customer deposits 14,768,407 14,816,652 14,969,948 14,699,235 14,655,535 Earning assets 17,331,435 17,597,068 17,853,957 18,439,010 18,523,552 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,461,957 12,607,745 12,721,680 13,158,631 13,209,794 Common equity 1,863,236 1,832,959 1,729,086 1,746,818 1,727,013 Total stockholders' equity 1,973,941 1,943,664 1,839,791 1,857,523 1,837,718 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,271,046 1,239,313 1,133,888 1,149,992 1,128,527 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.84 % 1.08 % (1.42 )% 0.94 % 0.98 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.09 1.13 0.96 0.98 0.96 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.14 10.90 (16.61 ) 10.47 11.01 Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.71 11.50 10.46 10.92 10.80 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.28 16.49 (24.89 ) 16.32 17.31 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.05 17.38 16.38 17.02 17.00 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.23 0.08 0.01 0.12 0.32 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.68 3.52 3.47 3.14 3.19 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.73 3.57 3.52 3.18 3.23 Annualized cost of deposits 2.08 2.11 2.09 2.10 1.86 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 65.70 62.46 293.86 63.77 60.93 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.73 58.77 59.31 59.95 59.88 Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.46 2.37 2.63 2.18 2.17 Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 2.30 2.25 2.23 2.08 2.16





For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Average Balances Assets $ 19,043,362 $ 20,221,511 $ 19,170,002 $ 20,170,044 Loans, net of unearned 12,010,289 11,625,442 12,016,110 11,502,443 Total deposits 15,562,920 17,689,138 15,802,661 17,598,009 Customer deposits 14,768,407 14,655,535 14,792,530 14,888,066 Earning assets 17,331,435 18,523,552 17,464,253 18,458,462 Interest-bearing liabilities 12,461,957 13,209,794 12,534,852 12,897,747 Common equity 1,863,236 1,727,013 1,848,098 1,691,633 Total stockholders' equity 1,973,941 1,837,718 1,958,803 1,802,338 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,271,046 1,128,527 1,255,180 1,092,273 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.84 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 1.02 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.09 0.96 1.11 1.04 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.14 11.01 9.51 11.70 Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 10.71 10.80 11.10 11.95 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 12.28 17.31 14.36 18.62 Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 16.05 17.00 16.70 19.00 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.23 0.32 0.15 0.15 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.68 3.19 3.60 3.27 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.73 3.23 3.65 3.32 Annualized cost of deposits 2.08 1.86 2.10 1.59 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 65.70 60.93 64.05 60.94 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 57.73 59.88 58.25 58.51 Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.46 2.17 2.41 2.20 Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 2.30 2.16 2.28 2.15 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 44.74 $ 43.66 $ 42.69 $ 40.20 $ 41.00 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 30.94 29.81 28.77 26.23 26.98 ASC 320 effect on book value per common share (10.82 ) (11.18 ) (11.00 ) (16.27 ) (14.04 ) Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,852,180 42,783,670 42,688,008 42,656,303 42,644,544 Capital Ratios Common equity ratio 10.19 % 9.76 % 9.39 % 8.52 % 8.64 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.28 6.88 6.53 5.73 5.86 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.13 9.84 9.44 9.59 9.40 Common equity tier 1 ratio(2) 11.68 11.40 10.97 11.37 11.33 Total risk based capital ratio(2) 15.32 14.99 14.53 14.90 14.93 Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 23.12 % 23.17 % 27.97 % 21.89 % 23.74 % Full time equivalent employees 1,843 1,888 1,970 1,965 1,966 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 3,541,239 $ 3,545,051 $ 3,652,047 $ 3,591,809 $ 3,590,680 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 1,864 2,172 2,777 3,750 4,139 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,555,964 2,545,033 2,638,175 2,429,659 2,398,698 Commercial and business lending 6,099,067 6,092,256 6,292,999 6,025,218 5,993,517 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,434,258 2,495,068 2,553,711 2,656,358 2,530,736 Real estate construction 1,082,726 1,041,583 1,011,716 1,029,554 1,013,134 Commercial real estate lending 3,516,984 3,536,651 3,565,427 3,685,912 3,543,870 Total commercial lending 9,616,051 9,628,907 9,858,426 9,711,130 9,537,387 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 802,958 809,876 919,184 842,116 839,817 Residential mortgage 733,401 756,021 797,829 813,803 828,437 Consumer 455,899 449,837 493,206 505,387 512,333 Total loans held to maturity $ 11,608,309 $ 11,644,641 $ 12,068,645 $ 11,872,436 $ 11,717,974 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,381,565 $ 4,537,718 $ 4,625,768 $ 4,813,798 $ 4,905,147 Deposits Demand-customer $ 4,244,169 $ 4,264,390 $ 4,500,304 $ 4,792,813 $ 4,897,858 Savings-customer 8,151,794 8,269,956 8,411,240 8,190,430 8,149,596 Savings-wholesale and institutional 318,622 399,265 394,357 564,481 623,000 Total savings 8,470,416 8,669,221 8,805,597 8,754,911 8,772,596 Time-customer 1,737,723 1,734,971 1,944,884 1,814,335 1,597,849 Time-wholesale 504,282 633,584 950,929 1,738,934 2,395,240 Total time 2,242,005 2,368,555 2,895,813 3,553,269 3,993,089 Total deposits $ 14,956,590 $ 15,302,166 $ 16,201,714 $ 17,100,993 $ 17,663,543 Total customer deposits $ 14,133,686 $ 14,269,317 $ 14,856,428 $ 14,797,578 $ 14,645,303 Total wholesale and institutional deposits 822,904 1,032,849 1,345,286 2,303,415 3,018,240 Total deposits $ 14,956,590 $ 15,302,166 $ 16,201,714 $ 17,100,993 $ 17,663,543 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) June 30, 2024 calculation is preliminary.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 123,934 $ 122,566 $ 110,208 $ 111,198 $ 112,707 Provision for credit losses 9,737 3,668 12,750 2,672 7,829 Charge-offs (7,388 ) (4,093 ) (3,886 ) (3,964 ) (9,613 ) Recoveries 578 1,793 3,494 302 275 Balance, end of period $ 126,861 $ 123,934 $ 122,566 $ 110,208 $ 111,198 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 13,786 $ 16,468 $ 17,480 $ 18,636 $ 21,086 Provision for credit losses (729 ) (2,682 ) (1,012 ) (1,156 ) (2,450 ) Balance, end of period $ 13,057 $ 13,786 $ 16,468 $ 17,480 $ 18,636 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 139,918 $ 137,720 $ 139,034 $ 127,688 $ 129,834 Provision for Credit Losses Provision for credit losses-loans $ 9,737 $ 3,668 $ 12,750 $ 2,672 $ 7,829 Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (729 ) (2,682 ) (1,012 ) (1,156 ) (2,450 ) Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 9,008 $ 986 $ 11,738 $ 1,516 $ 5,379 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 103,123 $ 94,800 $ 95,426 $ 51,304 $ 61,956 Loans past due ninety days or more 663 611 2,507 511 1,459 Other real estate owned 7,533 2,590 12,548 14,362 2,677 Other repossessed assets — — — 1 5 Total nonperforming assets $ 111,319 $ 98,001 $ 110,481 $ 66,178 $ 66,097 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 98,001 $ 110,481 $ 66,178 $ 66,097 $ 65,702 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (6,810 ) (2,300 ) (392 ) (3,662 ) (9,338 ) New nonperforming loans 48,346 5,470 61,193 19,295 19,805 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (28,050 ) (5,692 ) (14,278 ) (14,691 ) (5,253 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (168 ) (9,958 ) (2,220 ) (861 ) (4,819 ) Balance, end of period $ 111,319 $ 98,001 $ 110,481 $ 66,178 $ 66,097 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.89 % 0.82 % 0.81 % 0.44 % 0.54 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.59 0.51 0.57 0.33 0.33 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.23 0.08 0.01 0.12 0.32 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 1.09 1.06 1.02 0.93 0.95 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.21 1.18 1.15 1.08 1.11 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 122.23 129.89 125.15 212.70 175.35 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.25 0.31 0.09 0.12 0.12 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 4,490,407 $ 47,381 4.24 % $ 4,665,196 $ 47,014 4.05 % $ 5,962,207 $ 58,172 3.91 % Nontaxable(1) 759,234 7,383 3.91 778,632 7,383 3.81 895,458 7,896 3.54 Total securities 5,249,641 54,764 4.20 5,443,828 54,397 4.02 6,857,665 66,068 3.86 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 194,824 3,045 6.29 253,189 3,006 4.78 153,622 2,051 5.36 Federal funds sold — — — — — — — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,638,004 69,469 7.68 3,642,588 66,985 7.40 3,565,449 56,644 6.37 PPP loans 2,242 7 1.26 2,587 8 1.24 6,302 24 1.53 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,615,504 37,028 5.69 2,609,773 35,517 5.47 2,366,107 28,031 4.75 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,519,346 39,272 6.27 2,550,419 39,849 6.28 2,462,098 35,583 5.80 Real estate construction 1,093,399 21,770 8.01 1,061,843 20,849 7.90 1,028,109 18,528 7.23 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 879,707 13,390 6.12 878,621 13,756 6.30 848,554 12,256 5.79 Residential real estate 776,821 9,454 4.89 791,248 10,135 5.15 840,741 9,383 4.48 Consumer 485,266 9,421 7.81 484,851 9,201 7.63 508,082 9,068 7.16 Less: allowance for credit losses (123,319 ) — — (121,879 ) — — (113,177 ) — — Net loans 11,886,970 199,811 6.76 11,900,051 196,300 6.63 11,512,265 169,517 5.91 Total earning assets 17,331,435 257,620 5.98 % 17,597,068 253,703 5.80 % 18,523,552 237,636 5.15 % Nonearning Assets 1,711,927 1,699,570 1,697,959 Total Assets $ 19,043,362 $ 19,296,638 $ 20,221,511 Interest-bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,834,746 $ 55,440 2.52 % $ 8,809,530 $ 54,667 2.50 % $ 8,935,775 $ 41,284 1.85 % Time deposits 2,372,653 25,059 4.25 2,782,195 29,467 4.26 3,812,330 40,691 4.28 Borrowings 881,738 10,825 4.94 643,525 7,524 4.70 89,441 848 3.80 Term debt 372,820 5,564 6.00 372,495 5,849 6.32 372,248 5,545 5.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,461,957 96,888 3.13 % 12,607,745 97,507 3.11 % 13,209,794 88,368 2.68 % Noninterest-bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,355,521 4,450,677 4,941,033 Accrued interest and other liabilities 251,943 294,552 232,966 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 4,607,464 4,745,229 5,173,999 Stockholders' Equity 1,973,941 1,943,664 1,837,718 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 19,043,362 $ 19,296,638 $ 20,221,511 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 160,732 $ 156,196 $ 149,268 Net interest spread(1) 2.85 % 2.69 % 2.47 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.73 % 3.57 % 3.23 % Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets 71.90 % 71.65 % 71.31 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 4,577,802 $ 94,395 4.14 % $ 6,029,175 $ 114,148 3.82 % Nontaxable(1) 768,933 14,766 3.85 908,992 15,704 3.48 Total securities 5,346,735 109,161 4.11 6,938,167 129,852 2.50 Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 224,007 6,051 5.42 129,645 3,182 4.95 Federal funds sold — — — — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,640,298 136,454 7.54 3,512,807 106,551 6.12 PPP loans 2,415 14 1.17 8,126 50 1.24 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,612,638 72,545 5.58 2,327,702 54,800 4.75 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,534,882 79,121 6.28 2,397,004 66,332 5.58 Real estate construction 1,077,621 42,619 7.95 1,063,372 36,659 6.95 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 879,164 27,146 6.21 842,136 23,609 5.65 Residential mortgage 784,034 19,589 5.02 846,618 18,656 4.44 Consumer 485,058 18,622 7.72 504,678 17,310 6.92 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (122,599 ) — — (111,793 ) — — Net loans 11,893,511 396,110 6.70 11,390,650 323,967 5.74 Total earning assets 17,464,253 511,322 5.89 % 18,458,462 457,001 4.99 % Nonearning Assets 1,705,749 1,711,582 Total Assets $ 19,170,002 $ 20,170,044 Interest-bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,822,138 $ 110,107 2.51 % $ 9,330,939 $ 79,177 1.71 % Time deposits 2,577,424 54,526 4.25 3,038,985 59,696 3.96 Borrowings 762,632 18,349 4.84 155,738 3,270 4.23 Term debt 372,658 11,413 6.16 372,085 10,991 5.96 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,534,852 194,395 3.12 % 12,897,747 153,134 2.39 % Noninterest-bearing Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,403,099 5,228,085 Accrued interest and other liabilities 273,248 241,874 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 4,676,347 5,469,959 Stockholders' Equity 1,958,803 1,802,338 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 19,170,002 $ 20,170,044 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 316,927 $ 303,867 Net interest spread(1) 2.77 % 2.60 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets 3.65 % 3.32 % Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets 71.77 % 69.87 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.



