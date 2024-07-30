Submit Release
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Quarterly Results as of June 30, 2024

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million or $0.88 per common share.
  • Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders of $49.6 million or $1.15 adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP).
  • $6.0 million of acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses in the quarter.
  • Sold $108.4 million of securities with CRE exposure at a pre-tax loss of $10.6 million to improve the risk and liquidity profile of the Company.
  • Common equity ratio increased to 10.19%; Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) improved 40 basis points to 7.28%.
  • Net interest margin, full tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) increased to 3.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 from 3.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
    • Annualized loan yield increased 13 basis points to 6.76%.
    • Annualized cost of deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.08%.
  • Closed on the sale of all nine Rocky Mountain Bank branches in Montana in mid-July, including loans of $343.8 million and deposits of $531.8 million. The expected gain of $30 million will be realized in the third quarter of 2024 and may potentially be utilized to offset future losses related to selling securities or disposing of real estate.
  For the Quarter Ended   Six Months Ended June 30,
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   6/30/2023     2024       2023  
Earnings Summary:                  
Net income/(loss) available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 37.7     $ 49.7     $ 47.4     $ 87.4     $ 98.2  
Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share   0.88       1.16       1.11       2.03       2.30  
Return on average assets   0.84 %     1.08 %     0.98 %     0.96 %     1.02 %
Return on average common equity   8.14       10.90       11.01       9.51       11.70  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   12.28       16.49       17.31       14.36       18.62  
Net interest margin   3.68       3.52       3.19       3.60       3.27  
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   3.73       3.57       3.23       3.65       3.32  
Efficiency ratio   65.70       62.46       60.93       64.05       60.94  
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   57.73       58.77       59.88       58.25       58.51  
                   
Adjusted Earnings Summary (1):                  
Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 49.6     $ 52.4     $ 46.5     $ 102.0     $ 100.2  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   1.15       1.22       1.09       2.37       2.34  
Adjusted annualized return on average assets   1.09 %     1.13 %     0.96 %     1.11 %     1.04 %
Adjusted annualized return on average common equity   10.71       11.50       10.80       11.10       11.95  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity   16.05       17.38       17.00       16.70       19.00  
                   

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

  "HTLF delivered a solid second quarter. Net interest income increased while our adjusted efficiency ratio decreased. Our margin expanded through increased loan yields and decreased deposit costs as we continue to pay down high cost wholesale deposits. In July we completed the sale of Rocky Mountain Bank in Montana, a result of our strategic initiatives that will drive efficiency, enhance EPS growth, deliver higher return on assets and more efficient use of capital. We’re excited to be working closely with our partners at UMB on integration planning for our two companies as we continue towards an expected Q1 2025 transaction close date."  
  Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, HTLF  


DENVER, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million compared to $47.4 million, a decrease of $9.7 million or 20%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $0.88 compared to $1.11, a decrease of $0.23 or 21%.
  • Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders(1) of $49.6 million or $1.15 per diluted common share compared to $46.5 million or $1.09 per diluted common share. Adjusted earnings in the second quarter of 2024 excludes $10.1 million of loss of security sales and $6.0 million of acquisition, integration and restructuring costs.
  • Net interest income of $158.7 million compared to $147.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 8%.
  • Annualized return on average assets of 0.84% compared to 0.98%. Adjusted annualized return on average assets(1) of 1.09% compared to 0.96%.
  • Annualized return on average common equity of 8.14% compared to 11.01%. Adjusted annualized return on average common equity(1) of 10.71% compared to 10.80%.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) of 12.28% compared to 17.31%. Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) of 16.05% compared to 17.00%.

Rocky Mountain Bank Sale

HTLF Bank closed on the sale of all nine Rocky Mountain Bank branches in Montana in mid-July along with all associated deposits and certain related assets to two purchasers. Loans of $348.8 million, deposits of $538.3 million and fixed assets of $13.2 million have been moved to available for sale categories as of June 30, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.68% (3.73% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.52% (3.57% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2024, and 3.19% (3.23% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

  • Total interest income was $255.6 million compared to $235.5 million, an increase of $20.1 million or 9%, primarily attributable to an increase in yields on average earning assets. Interest income on loans during the second quarter of 2024 was positively impacted by $2.0 million due to the payoff of a $29.6 million owner-occupied commercial real estate loan which had previously been on nonaccrual.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $257.6 million, an increase of $20.0 million or 8%, from $237.6 million.
  • Average earning assets decreased $1.19 billion or 6% to $17.33 billion compared to $18.52 billion, primarily due to the sale of $865.4 million of securities during the fourth quarter of 2023, and $108.4 million of securities during the second quarter of 2024. The proceeds were utilized to pay down high-cost wholesale deposits and borrowings.
  • The average rate on earning assets increased 83 basis points to 5.98% from 5.15%, primarily due to recent interest rate increases on earning assets.

Total interest expense and average interest-bearing liability changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

  • Total interest expense was $96.9 million, an increase of $8.5 million from $88.4 million, primarily due to increases in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by decreases in average interest-bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 45 basis points to 3.13% from 2.68%.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $1.54 billion or 12% to $11.21 billion from $12.75 billion.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 31 basis points to 2.89% from 2.58%.
  • Average borrowings increased $792.9 million or 172% to $1.25 billion from $461.7 million, and the average interest rate paid on borrowings was 5.26% compared to 5.55%.

Net interest income changes for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

  • Net interest income totaled $158.7 million compared to $147.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million or 8%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $160.7 million compared to $149.3 million, an increase of $11.5 million or 8%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $18.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $32.5 million during the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $14.3 million or 44%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

  • Net security losses increased $9.8 million to $10.1 million compared to net security losses of $314,000.
  • Service charges and fees decreased $2.7 million or 14% to $17.0 million from $19.6 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in consumer NSF and overdraft fees. In the fourth quarter of 2023, HTLF instituted a new fee policy across our single charter customer base in response to industry changes related to consumer overdraft fees.
  • Capital market fees decreased $2.0 million or 51% to $2.0 million from $4.0 million due to lower capital markets activity.
  • Net gains on sales of loans held for sale decreased $1.1 million or 100% to $0 from $1.1 million, due to HTLF ceasing originations of residential mortgage loans to be sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense was $116.2 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared to $109.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, an increase of $6.8 million or 6%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023 were:

  • Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs totaled $6.0 million compared to $1.9 million, an increase of $4.1 million primarily attributable to expenses related to the pending UMB merger.
  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $65.1 million compared to $62.1 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 5%. The increase was attributable to higher benefit costs including incentive compensation and retirement plans partially offset by a reduction of full-time equivalent employees. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 1,843 compared to 1,966, a decrease of 123 or 6%.
  • FDIC insurance assessments totaled $3.3 million compared to $3.0 million, an increase of $305,000.
  • Loss on sale of assets totaled $193,000 compared to a gain on assets of $3.4 million. During the second quarter of 2023, the recordkeeping and administration services component of HTLF's Retirement Plan Services business was sold, which generated a gain of $4.3 million.
  • Other noninterest expense totaled $14.3 million compared to $15.6 million, a decrease of $1.3 million or 8%, in conjunction with HTLF's 3.0 efficiency efforts.

The effective tax rate was 23.12% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 23.74% for second quarter of 2023. The following items impacted the second quarter 2024 and 2023 tax calculations:

  • Various tax credits of $629,000 compared to $568,000.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 14.49% compared to 12.40%.
  • Tax benefit of $92,000 compared to a tax expense of $121,000 resulting from the vesting of restricted stock units.
  • Tax expense of $1.1 million compared to $1.1 million resulting from the disallowed interest expense related to tax-exempt loans and securities.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $18.81 billion at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $599.0 million or 3% from $19.41 billion at year-end 2023. Securities represented 27% and 29% of total assets at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $11.61 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $11.64 billion at March 31, 2024, and $12.07 billion at December 31, 2023. Loans decreased $36.3 million or less than 1% during the second quarter of 2024 and $460.3 million or 4% since year-end 2023. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $348.8 million of loans to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, loans held to maturity decreased $40.3 million or less than 1% during the second quarter of 2024 and $111.6 million or 1% since year-end 2023. Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $6.8 million or less than 1% to $6.10 billion compared to $6.09 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial and business lending increased $5.1 million or less than 1%.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $19.7 million or less than 1% to $3.52 billion compared to $3.54 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial real estate lending decreased $22.6 million or less than 1%.
  • Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $6.9 million or 1% to $803.0 million compared to $809.9 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $4.3 million or less than 1%.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $22.6 million or 3% to $733.4 million compared to $756.0 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, residential mortgage loans decreased $23.3 million or 3%.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $193.9 million or 3% to $6.10 billion compared to $6.29 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial and business lending decreased $35.9 million or 1%.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $48.4 million or 1% to $3.52 billion compared to $3.57 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, commercial real estate lending increased $13.1 million or less than 1%.
  • Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $116.2 million or 13% to $803.0 million compared to $919.2 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $50.8 million or 6%.
  • Residential mortgage loans decreased $64.4 million or 8% to $733.4 million compared to $797.8 million. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, residential mortgage loans decreased $33.2 million or 4%.

Total deposits were $14.96 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $15.30 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $345.6 million or 2%. Total deposits were $14.96 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $16.20 billion at December 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $1.25 billion or 8%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, deposits decreased $403.6 million or 3% during the second quarter of 2024 and $706.8 million or 4% since year-end 2023.

Total customer deposits were $14.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $14.27 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $135.6 million or less than 1%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, customer deposits decreased $193.7 million or 1%. Significant customer deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, included:

  • Customer demand deposits decreased $20.2 million or less than 1% to $4.24 billion compared to $4.26 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer demand deposits decreased $31.6 million or less than 1%.
  • Customer savings deposits decreased $118.2 million or 1% to $8.15 billion compared to $8.27 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer savings deposits decreased $157.0 million or 2%.
  • Customer time deposits increased $2.8 million or less than 1% to $1.74 billion compared to $1.73 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer time deposits decreased $5.0 million or less than 1%.

Total customer deposits were $14.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $14.86 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $722.7 million or 5%. Excluding the impact of the transfer of $538.3 million of deposits to held for sale related to the planned sale of Rocky Mountain Bank, customer deposits decreased $184.4 million. Significant customer deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, included:

  • Customer demand deposits decreased $256.1 million or 6% to $4.24 billion compared to $4.50 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer demand deposits decreased $123.5 million or 3%.
  • Customer savings deposits decreased $259.4 million or 3% to $8.15 billion compared to $8.41 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer savings deposits increased $32.0 million or less than 1%.
  • Customer time deposits decreased $207.2 million or 11% to $1.74 billion compared to $1.94 billion. Excluding the transfer related to Rocky Mountain Bank, customer time deposits decreased $92.9 million or 5%.

Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $822.9 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $209.9 million or 20% from $1.03 billion at March 31, 2024. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 included:

  • Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $80.6 million or 20% to $318.6 million compared to $399.3 million.
  • Wholesale time deposits decreased $129.3 million or 20% to $504.3 million compared to $633.6 million.

Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $822.9 million as of June 30, 2024, which was a decrease of $522.4 million or 39% from $1.35 billion at December 31, 2023. Significant wholesale and institutional deposit changes by category at June 30, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 included:

  • Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $75.7 million or 19% to $318.6 million compared to $394.4 million.
  • Wholesale time deposits decreased $446.6 million or 47% to $504.3 million compared to $950.9 million.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision for credit losses for loans for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million from $7.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $126.9 million at June 30, 2024 and $122.6 million at December 31, 2023. The following items impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans at June 30, 2024:

  • Provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $13.4 million. Provision expense was primarily impacted in the second quarter of 2024 by one new nonperforming food manufacturing loan which increased the specific reserve by $10.0 million.
  • Net charge-offs of $9.1 million, of which the majority have been reserved for in prior periods, were recorded for the first six months of 2024.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments decreased $3.4 million or 21% to $13.1 million at June 30, 2024, from $16.5 million at December 31, 2023. The following impacted HTLF's allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments during 2024:

  • Provision benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $3.4 million.
  • Reduction of $84.6 million in unfunded commitments for construction loans, which carry the highest loss rate.
  • Total unfunded commitments decreased $244.2 million or 5% to $4.38 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $4.63 billion at December 31, 2023.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $139.9 million or 1.21% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $139.0 million or 1.15% of total loans as of December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets were $111.3 million or 0.59% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $110.5 million or 0.57% of total assets at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were reduced by the payoff of a $29.6 million owner occupied commercial real estate loan relationship. The reduction was offset by an increase primarily due to the addition of a $33.2 million food manufacturing customer and the addition of an $8.0 million agriculture customer. Nonperforming loans were $103.8 million or 0.89% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $97.9 million or 0.81% of total loans at December 31, 2023. At June 30, 2024, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.25% of total loans compared to 0.09% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The increase in the 30-89 day delinquencies was due to a single $9.2 million real estate construction loan which became current subsequent to June 30, 2024. Other real estate owned, net, decreased $5.0 million or 40% to $7.5 million at June 30, 2024 from $12.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Adjusted earnings available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjust net income for the gain/loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes these measures enhance the comparability net income available to common stockholders as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
  • Adjusted annualized return on average assets, adjusts net income for the gain/loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent, is net interest income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities divided by average earning assets.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Adjusted annualized return on average common equity, adjusts net income for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity, adjusts net income available to common stockholders for the loss from sale of securities, and other non-operating expenses as well as the tax effect of those transactions. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of annualized return on average assets as it reflects adjustments commonly made by management, investors and analysts to evaluate the ongoing operations and enhance comparability with the results of prior periods.
  • Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $18.81 billion as of June 30, 2024. HTLF's banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and updates in HTLF's Forms 10-Q filed thereafter, and include, among others:

  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics and governmental measures addressing them, climate change and climate-related regulations, persistent inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values due to climate and other borrower industry risks, which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Risks related to the planned merger with UMB Financial Corporation (the “Merger”), the fluctuation of the market value of the merger consideration, risks related to combining our businesses, including expenses related to the Merger and integration of the combined entity, risks that the Merger may not occur, and the risk of litigation related to the Merger;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political, and competitive forces impacting our business;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF's financial results, is included in HTLF’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-

CONTACT:  
Kevin L. Thompson  
Executive Vice President  
Chief Financial Officer  
(563) 589-1994  
kthompson@htlf.com  
   


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Interest Income              
Interest and fees on loans $ 199,161     $ 168,899     $ 394,822     $ 322,742  
Interest on securities:              
Taxable   47,381       58,172       94,395       114,148  
Nontaxable   6,042       6,378       12,083       12,406  
Interest on federal funds sold                      
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   3,045       2,051       6,051       3,182  
Total Interest Income   255,629       235,500       507,351       452,478  
Interest Expense              
Interest on deposits   80,499       81,975       164,633       138,873  
Interest on borrowings   10,825       848       18,349       3,270  
Interest on term debt   5,564       5,545       11,413       10,991  
Total Interest Expense   96,888       88,368       194,395       153,134  
Net Interest Income   158,741       147,132       312,956       299,344  
Provision for credit losses   9,008       5,379       9,994       8,453  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   149,733       141,753       302,962       290,891  
Noninterest Income              
Service charges and fees   16,964       19,627       34,027       36,763  
Loan servicing income   107       411       238       1,125  
Trust fees   5,532       5,419       10,575       11,076  
Brokerage and insurance commissions   894       677       1,648       1,373  
Capital markets fees   1,996       4,037       2,887       6,486  
Securities gains (losses), net   (10,111 )     (314 )     (10,053 )     (1,418 )
Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net   133       (41 )     228       152  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale         1,050       104       2,881  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,326       1,220       2,503       2,184  
Other noninterest income   1,366       407       3,713       1,870  
Total Noninterest Income   18,207       32,493       45,870       62,492  
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   65,120       62,099       129,075       124,248  
Occupancy   6,262       6,691       13,525       13,900  
Furniture and equipment   2,155       3,063       4,492       5,978  
Professional fees   15,372       15,194       30,903       27,991  
FDIC insurance assessments   3,340       3,035       8,309       6,314  
Advertising   1,368       3,052       2,726       5,037  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   1,421       1,715       2,913       3,503  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net   515       348       1,027       503  
(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net   193       (3,372 )     407       (2,257 )
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   5,973       1,892       7,348       3,565  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects   222       154       716       692  
Other noninterest expense   14,303       15,575       28,398       31,015  
Total Noninterest Expense   116,244       109,446       229,839       220,489  
Income Before Income Taxes   51,696       64,800       118,993       132,894  
Income taxes   11,954       15,384       27,544       30,702  
Net Income/(Loss)   39,742       49,416       91,449       102,192  
Preferred dividends   (2,012 )     (2,012 )     (4,025 )     (4,025 )
Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 37,730     $ 47,404     $ 87,424     $ 98,167  
Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted $ 0.88     $ 1.11     $ 2.03     $ 2.30  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   43,060,354       42,757,603       43,001,157       42,753,197  


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Interest Income                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 199,161     $ 195,661     $ 192,861     $ 182,394     $ 168,899  
Interest on securities:                  
Taxable   47,381       47,014       54,573       54,800       58,172  
Nontaxable   6,042       6,041       6,278       6,584       6,378  
Interest on federal funds sold                     3        
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   3,045       3,006       2,174       1,651       2,051  
Total Interest Income   255,629       251,722       255,886       245,432       235,500  
Interest Expense                  
Interest on deposits   80,499       84,134       88,071       92,744       81,975  
Interest on borrowings   10,825       7,524       5,874       1,167       848  
Interest on term debt   5,564       5,849       5,804       5,765       5,545  
Total Interest Expense   96,888       97,507       99,749       99,676       88,368  
Net Interest Income   158,741       154,215       156,137       145,756       147,132  
Provision for credit losses   9,008       986       11,738       1,516       5,379  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   149,733       153,229       144,399       144,240       141,753  
Noninterest Income                  
Service charges and fees   16,964       17,063       18,708       18,553       19,627  
Loan servicing income   107       131       158       278       411  
Trust fees   5,532       5,043       4,905       4,734       5,419  
Brokerage and insurance commissions   894       754       729       692       677  
Capital markets fees   1,996       891       1,676       1,845       4,037  
Securities gains (losses), net   (10,111 )     58       (140,007 )     (114 )     (314 )
Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net   133       95       75       13       (41 )
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale         104       94       905       1,050  
Income on bank owned life insurance   1,326       1,177       729       858       1,220  
Other noninterest income   1,366       2,347       1,132       619       407  
Total Noninterest Income   18,207       27,663       (111,801 )     28,383       32,493  
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and employee benefits   65,120       63,955       64,766       62,262       62,099  
Occupancy   6,262       7,263       6,509       6,438       6,691  
Furniture and equipment   2,155       2,337       2,901       2,720       3,063  
Professional fees   15,372       15,531       17,060       13,616       15,194  
FDIC insurance assessments   3,340       4,969       10,313       3,313       3,035  
Advertising   1,368       1,358       1,677       1,633       3,052  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   1,421       1,492       1,611       1,625       1,715  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net   515       512       505       481       348  
(Gain) loss on sales/valuations of assets, net   193       214       2,072       108       (3,372 )
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs   5,973       1,375       4,365       2,429       1,892  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects   222       494       3,573       1,136       154  
Other noninterest expense   14,303       14,095       14,933       15,292       15,575  
Total Noninterest Expense   116,244       113,595       130,285       111,053       109,446  
Income Before Income Taxes   51,696       67,297       (97,687 )     61,570       64,800  
Income taxes   11,954       15,590       (27,324 )     13,479       15,384  
Net Income/(Loss)   39,742       51,707       (70,363 )     48,091       49,416  
Preferred dividends   (2,012 )     (2,013 )     (2,012 )     (2,013 )     (2,012 )
Net Income/(Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 37,730     $ 49,694     $ (72,375 )   $ 46,078     $ 47,404  
Earnings/(loss) per common share-diluted $ 0.88     $ 1.16     $ (1.69 )   $ 1.08     $ 1.11  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted   43,060,354       42,915,768       42,838,405       42,812,563       42,757,603  


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 226,735     $ 208,176     $ 275,554     $ 248,756     $ 317,303  
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments   147,211       236,190       47,459       99,239       82,884  
Cash and cash equivalents   373,946       444,366       323,013       347,995       400,187  
Time deposits in other financial institutions   1,340       1,240       1,240       1,490       1,490  
Securities:                  
Carried at fair value   4,185,054       4,418,222       4,646,891       5,482,687       5,798,041  
Held to maturity, at cost   842,980       841,055       838,241       835,468       834,673  
Other investments, at cost   70,684       68,524       91,277       90,001       72,291  
Loans held for sale   348,761       352,744       5,071       6,262       14,353  
Loans:                  
Held to maturity   11,608,309       11,644,641       12,068,645       11,872,436       11,717,974  
Allowance for credit losses   (126,861 )     (123,934 )     (122,566 )     (110,208 )     (111,198 )
Loans, net   11,481,448       11,520,707       11,946,079       11,762,228       11,606,776  
Premises, furniture and equipment, net   175,953       176,582       181,070       187,436       190,420  
Goodwill   576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005       576,005  
Core deposit intangibles, net   15,501       16,923       18,415       20,026       21,651  
Cash surrender value on life insurance   199,036       197,671       197,085       196,694       195,793  
Other real estate, net   7,533       2,590       12,548       14,362       2,677  
Other assets   534,429       516,198       574,772       609,139       510,359  
Total Assets $ 18,812,670     $ 19,132,827     $ 19,411,707     $ 20,129,793     $ 20,224,716  
Liabilities and Equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 4,244,169     $ 4,264,390     $ 4,500,304     $ 4,792,813     $ 4,897,858  
Savings   8,470,416       8,669,221       8,805,597       8,754,911       8,772,596  
Time   2,242,005       2,368,555       2,895,813       3,553,269       3,993,089  
Total deposits   14,956,590       15,302,166       16,201,714       17,100,993       17,663,543  
Deposits held for sale   538,308       596,328                    
Borrowings   694,909       650,033       622,255       392,634       44,364  
Term debt   372,988       372,652       372,396       372,059       372,403  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   222,025       232,815       282,225       438,577       285,416  
Total Liabilities   16,784,820       17,153,994       17,478,590       18,304,263       18,365,726  
Stockholders' Equity                  
Preferred equity   110,705       110,705       110,705       110,705       110,705  
Common stock   42,852       42,784       42,688       42,656       42,645  
Capital surplus   1,096,619       1,093,207       1,090,740       1,088,267       1,087,358  
Retained earnings   1,203,092       1,178,330       1,141,501       1,226,740       1,193,522  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   (425,418 )     (446,193 )     (452,517 )     (642,838 )     (575,240 )
Total Equity   2,027,850       1,978,833       1,933,117       1,825,530       1,858,990  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 18,812,670     $ 19,132,827     $ 19,411,707     $ 20,129,793     $ 20,224,716  


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Average Balances                  
Assets $ 19,043,362     $ 19,296,638     $ 19,667,825     $ 20,207,920     $ 20,221,511  
Loans, net of unearned   12,010,289       12,021,930       11,938,272       11,800,064       11,625,442  
Total deposits   15,562,920       16,042,402       16,709,394       17,507,813       17,689,138  
Customer deposits   14,768,407       14,816,652       14,969,948       14,699,235       14,655,535  
Earning assets   17,331,435       17,597,068       17,853,957       18,439,010       18,523,552  
Interest-bearing liabilities   12,461,957       12,607,745       12,721,680       13,158,631       13,209,794  
Common equity   1,863,236       1,832,959       1,729,086       1,746,818       1,727,013  
Total stockholders' equity   1,973,941       1,943,664       1,839,791       1,857,523       1,837,718  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   1,271,046       1,239,313       1,133,888       1,149,992       1,128,527  
                   
Key Performance Ratios                  
Annualized return on average assets   0.84 %     1.08 %   (1.42 )%     0.94 %     0.98 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   1.09       1.13       0.96       0.98       0.96  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)   8.14       10.90       (16.61 )     10.47       11.01  
Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   10.71       11.50       10.46       10.92       10.80  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   12.28       16.49       (24.89 )     16.32       17.31  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   16.05       17.38       16.38       17.02       17.00  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans   0.23       0.08       0.01       0.12       0.32  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)   3.68       3.52       3.47       3.14       3.19  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   3.73       3.57       3.52       3.18       3.23  
Annualized cost of deposits   2.08       2.11       2.09       2.10       1.86  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   65.70       62.46       293.86       63.77       60.93  
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   57.73       58.77       59.31       59.95       59.88  
Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)   2.46       2.37       2.63       2.18       2.17  
Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   2.30       2.25       2.23       2.08       2.16  
                   


  For the Quarter Ended
June 30, 		  For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Average Balances              
Assets $ 19,043,362     $ 20,221,511     $ 19,170,002     $ 20,170,044  
Loans, net of unearned   12,010,289       11,625,442       12,016,110       11,502,443  
Total deposits   15,562,920       17,689,138       15,802,661       17,598,009  
Customer deposits   14,768,407       14,655,535       14,792,530       14,888,066  
Earning assets   17,331,435       18,523,552       17,464,253       18,458,462  
Interest-bearing liabilities   12,461,957       13,209,794       12,534,852       12,897,747  
Common equity   1,863,236       1,727,013       1,848,098       1,691,633  
Total stockholders' equity   1,973,941       1,837,718       1,958,803       1,802,338  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   1,271,046       1,128,527       1,255,180       1,092,273  
               
Key Performance Ratios              
Annualized return on average assets   0.84 %     0.98 %     0.96 %     1.02 %
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   1.09       0.96       1.11       1.04  
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)   8.14       11.01       9.51       11.70  
Adjusted annualized return on average common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   10.71       10.80       11.10       11.95  
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   12.28       17.31       14.36       18.62  
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   16.05       17.00       16.70       19.00  
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans   0.23       0.32       0.15       0.15  
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)   3.68       3.19       3.60       3.27  
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   3.73       3.23       3.65       3.32  
Annualized cost of deposits   2.08       1.86       2.10       1.59  
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)   65.70       60.93       64.05       60.94  
Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)   57.73       59.88       58.25       58.51  
Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP)   2.46       2.17       2.41       2.20  
Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   2.30       2.16       2.28       2.15  
               
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Common Share Data                  
Book value per common share $ 44.74     $ 43.66     $ 42.69     $ 40.20     $ 41.00  
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)   30.94       29.81       28.77       26.23       26.98  
ASC 320 effect on book value per common share   (10.82 )     (11.18 )     (11.00 )     (16.27 )     (14.04 )
                   
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock   42,852,180       42,783,670       42,688,008       42,656,303       42,644,544  
                   
Capital Ratios                  
Common equity ratio   10.19 %     9.76 %     9.39 %     8.52 %     8.64 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)   7.28       6.88       6.53       5.73       5.86  
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.13       9.84       9.44       9.59       9.40  
Common equity tier 1 ratio(2)   11.68       11.40       10.97       11.37       11.33  
Total risk based capital ratio(2)   15.32       14.99       14.53       14.90       14.93  
                   
Other Selected Trend Information                  
Effective tax rate   23.12 %     23.17 %     27.97 %     21.89 %     23.74 %
Full time equivalent employees   1,843       1,888       1,970       1,965       1,966  
                   
Loans Held to Maturity                  
Commercial and industrial $ 3,541,239     $ 3,545,051     $ 3,652,047     $ 3,591,809     $ 3,590,680  
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")   1,864       2,172       2,777       3,750       4,139  
Owner occupied commercial real estate   2,555,964       2,545,033       2,638,175       2,429,659       2,398,698  
Commercial and business lending   6,099,067       6,092,256       6,292,999       6,025,218       5,993,517  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate   2,434,258       2,495,068       2,553,711       2,656,358       2,530,736  
Real estate construction   1,082,726       1,041,583       1,011,716       1,029,554       1,013,134  
Commercial real estate lending   3,516,984       3,536,651       3,565,427       3,685,912       3,543,870  
Total commercial lending   9,616,051       9,628,907       9,858,426       9,711,130       9,537,387  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate   802,958       809,876       919,184       842,116       839,817  
Residential mortgage   733,401       756,021       797,829       813,803       828,437  
Consumer   455,899       449,837       493,206       505,387       512,333  
Total loans held to maturity $ 11,608,309     $ 11,644,641     $ 12,068,645     $ 11,872,436     $ 11,717,974  
                   
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,381,565     $ 4,537,718     $ 4,625,768     $ 4,813,798     $ 4,905,147  
                   
Deposits                  
Demand-customer $ 4,244,169     $ 4,264,390     $ 4,500,304     $ 4,792,813     $ 4,897,858  
Savings-customer   8,151,794       8,269,956       8,411,240       8,190,430       8,149,596  
Savings-wholesale and institutional   318,622       399,265       394,357       564,481       623,000  
Total savings   8,470,416       8,669,221       8,805,597       8,754,911       8,772,596  
Time-customer   1,737,723       1,734,971       1,944,884       1,814,335       1,597,849  
Time-wholesale   504,282       633,584       950,929       1,738,934       2,395,240  
Total time   2,242,005       2,368,555       2,895,813       3,553,269       3,993,089  
Total deposits $ 14,956,590     $ 15,302,166     $ 16,201,714     $ 17,100,993     $ 17,663,543  
                   
Total customer deposits $ 14,133,686     $ 14,269,317     $ 14,856,428     $ 14,797,578     $ 14,645,303  
Total wholesale and institutional deposits   822,904       1,032,849       1,345,286       2,303,415       3,018,240  
Total deposits $ 14,956,590     $ 15,302,166     $ 16,201,714     $ 17,100,993     $ 17,663,543  
                   
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
(2) June 30, 2024 calculation is preliminary.


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 123,934     $ 122,566     $ 110,208     $ 111,198     $ 112,707  
Provision for credit losses   9,737       3,668       12,750       2,672       7,829  
Charge-offs   (7,388 )     (4,093 )     (3,886 )     (3,964 )     (9,613 )
Recoveries   578       1,793       3,494       302       275  
Balance, end of period $ 126,861     $ 123,934     $ 122,566     $ 110,208     $ 111,198  
                   
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 13,786     $ 16,468     $ 17,480     $ 18,636     $ 21,086  
Provision for credit losses   (729 )     (2,682 )     (1,012 )     (1,156 )     (2,450 )
Balance, end of period $ 13,057     $ 13,786     $ 16,468     $ 17,480     $ 18,636  
                   
Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 139,918     $ 137,720     $ 139,034     $ 127,688     $ 129,834  
                   
Provision for Credit Losses                  
Provision for credit losses-loans $ 9,737     $ 3,668     $ 12,750     $ 2,672     $ 7,829  
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments   (729 )     (2,682 )     (1,012 )     (1,156 )     (2,450 )
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 9,008     $ 986     $ 11,738     $ 1,516     $ 5,379  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 103,123     $ 94,800     $ 95,426     $ 51,304     $ 61,956  
Loans past due ninety days or more   663       611       2,507       511       1,459  
Other real estate owned   7,533       2,590       12,548       14,362       2,677  
Other repossessed assets                     1       5  
Total nonperforming assets $ 111,319     $ 98,001     $ 110,481     $ 66,178     $ 66,097  
                   
Nonperforming Assets Activity                  
Balance, beginning of period $ 98,001     $ 110,481     $ 66,178     $ 66,097     $ 65,702  
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries   (6,810 )     (2,300 )     (392 )     (3,662 )     (9,338 )
New nonperforming loans   48,346       5,470       61,193       19,295       19,805  
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)   (28,050 )     (5,692 )     (14,278 )     (14,691 )     (5,253 )
OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds   (168 )     (9,958 )     (2,220 )     (861 )     (4,819 )
Balance, end of period $ 111,319     $ 98,001     $ 110,481     $ 66,178     $ 66,097  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios                  
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans   0.89 %     0.82 %     0.81 %     0.44 %     0.54 %
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets   0.59       0.51       0.57       0.33       0.33  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.23       0.08       0.01       0.12       0.32  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans   1.09       1.06       1.02       0.93       0.95  
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans   1.21       1.18       1.15       1.08       1.11  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans   122.23       129.89       125.15       212.70       175.35  
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans   0.25       0.31       0.09       0.12       0.12  
                   
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.


     
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 4,490,407     $ 47,381   4.24 %   $ 4,665,196     $ 47,014   4.05 %   $ 5,962,207     $ 58,172   3.91 %
Nontaxable(1)   759,234       7,383   3.91       778,632       7,383   3.81       895,458       7,896   3.54  
Total securities   5,249,641       54,764   4.20       5,443,828       54,397   4.02       6,857,665       66,068   3.86  
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments   194,824       3,045   6.29       253,189       3,006   4.78       153,622       2,051   5.36  
Federal funds sold                                        
Loans:(2)                                  
Commercial and industrial(1)   3,638,004       69,469   7.68       3,642,588       66,985   7.40       3,565,449       56,644   6.37  
PPP loans   2,242       7   1.26       2,587       8   1.24       6,302       24   1.53  
Owner occupied commercial real estate   2,615,504       37,028   5.69       2,609,773       35,517   5.47       2,366,107       28,031   4.75  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate   2,519,346       39,272   6.27       2,550,419       39,849   6.28       2,462,098       35,583   5.80  
Real estate construction   1,093,399       21,770   8.01       1,061,843       20,849   7.90       1,028,109       18,528   7.23  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate   879,707       13,390   6.12       878,621       13,756   6.30       848,554       12,256   5.79  
Residential real estate   776,821       9,454   4.89       791,248       10,135   5.15       840,741       9,383   4.48  
Consumer   485,266       9,421   7.81       484,851       9,201   7.63       508,082       9,068   7.16  
Less: allowance for credit losses   (123,319 )             (121,879 )             (113,177 )        
Net loans   11,886,970       199,811   6.76       11,900,051       196,300   6.63       11,512,265       169,517   5.91  
Total earning assets   17,331,435       257,620   5.98 %     17,597,068       253,703   5.80 %     18,523,552       237,636   5.15 %
Nonearning Assets   1,711,927               1,699,570               1,697,959          
Total Assets $ 19,043,362             $ 19,296,638             $ 20,221,511          
Interest-bearing Liabilities                                  
Savings $ 8,834,746     $ 55,440   2.52 %   $ 8,809,530     $ 54,667   2.50 %   $ 8,935,775     $ 41,284   1.85 %
Time deposits   2,372,653       25,059   4.25       2,782,195       29,467   4.26       3,812,330       40,691   4.28  
Borrowings   881,738       10,825   4.94       643,525       7,524   4.70       89,441       848   3.80  
Term debt   372,820       5,564   6.00       372,495       5,849   6.32       372,248       5,545   5.97  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   12,461,957       96,888   3.13 %     12,607,745       97,507   3.11 %     13,209,794       88,368   2.68 %
Noninterest-bearing Liabilities                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,355,521               4,450,677               4,941,033          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   251,943               294,552               232,966          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   4,607,464               4,745,229               5,173,999          
Stockholders' Equity   1,973,941               1,943,664               1,837,718          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 19,043,362             $ 19,296,638             $ 20,221,511          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 160,732           $ 156,196           $ 149,268    
Net interest spread(1)         2.85 %           2.69 %           2.47 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets         3.73 %           3.57 %           3.23 %
Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets   71.90 %             71.65 %             71.31 %        
                                   
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
  Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate   Average
Balance 		  Interest   Rate
Earning Assets                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 4,577,802     $ 94,395   4.14 %   $ 6,029,175     $ 114,148   3.82 %
Nontaxable(1)   768,933       14,766   3.85       908,992       15,704   3.48  
Total securities   5,346,735       109,161   4.11       6,938,167       129,852   2.50  
Interest on deposits with other banks and other short-term investments   224,007       6,051   5.42       129,645       3,182   4.95  
Federal funds sold                          
Loans:(2)                      
Commercial and industrial(1)   3,640,298       136,454   7.54       3,512,807       106,551   6.12  
PPP loans   2,415       14   1.17       8,126       50   1.24  
Owner occupied commercial real estate   2,612,638       72,545   5.58       2,327,702       54,800   4.75  
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate   2,534,882       79,121   6.28       2,397,004       66,332   5.58  
Real estate construction   1,077,621       42,619   7.95       1,063,372       36,659   6.95  
Agricultural and agricultural real estate   879,164       27,146   6.21       842,136       23,609   5.65  
Residential mortgage   784,034       19,589   5.02       846,618       18,656   4.44  
Consumer   485,058       18,622   7.72       504,678       17,310   6.92  
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans   (122,599 )             (111,793 )        
Net loans   11,893,511       396,110   6.70       11,390,650       323,967   5.74  
Total earning assets   17,464,253       511,322   5.89 %     18,458,462       457,001   4.99 %
Nonearning Assets   1,705,749               1,711,582          
Total Assets $ 19,170,002             $ 20,170,044          
Interest-bearing Liabilities                      
Savings $ 8,822,138     $ 110,107   2.51 %   $ 9,330,939     $ 79,177   1.71 %
Time deposits   2,577,424       54,526   4.25       3,038,985       59,696   3.96  
Borrowings   762,632       18,349   4.84       155,738       3,270   4.23  
Term debt   372,658       11,413   6.16       372,085       10,991   5.96  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   12,534,852       194,395   3.12 %     12,897,747       153,134   2.39 %
Noninterest-bearing Liabilities                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits   4,403,099               5,228,085          
Accrued interest and other liabilities   273,248               241,874          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   4,676,347               5,469,959          
Stockholders' Equity   1,958,803               1,802,338          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 19,170,002             $ 20,170,044          
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)     $ 316,927           $ 303,867    
Net interest spread(1)         2.77 %           2.60 %
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets         3.65 %           3.32 %
Interest-bearing liabilities to earning assets   71.77 %             69.87 %        
                       
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.    
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


 
HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
  For the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)                  
Earnings available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 37,730    