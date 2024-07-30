MacroGenics Announces Achievement of $100 Million in Milestones Related to Retifanlimab Collaboration with Incyte

Confirming cash runway guidance into 2026

ROCKVILLE, MD, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the achievement of $100 million in milestones from Incyte Corporation related to development progress of ZYNYZ® (retifanlimab-dlwr), following an agreement on July 24, 2024, pursuant to which certain milestones were deemed to have been met. ZYNYZ is an intravenous PD-1 inhibitor indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma. ZYNYZ is a monoclonal antibody initially developed by MacroGenics and licensed to Incyte under a 2017 exclusive global collaboration and license agreement. Incyte and its collaborators continue to pursue development of retifanlimab in other indications, which include both monotherapy and combination regimens.

Under the 2017 collaboration agreement with Incyte, MacroGenics received an upfront payment of $150 million and has achieved a total of $215 million in milestones, including the recent $100 million described above. MacroGenics remains eligible to receive up to a total of $210 million in potential development and regulatory milestones and up to $330 million in potential commercial milestones. MacroGenics receives tiered royalties, which range from 15 to 24 percent, on worldwide net sales of ZYNYZ.

MacroGenics expects to provide its June 30, 2024 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance in its second quarter earnings announcement on or around August 6, 2024. The Company currently anticipates that its June 30, 2024 cash balance plus the $100 million in milestones achieved from Incyte, in addition to projected and anticipated future payments from partners and product revenues should support its cash runway into 2026. The Company’s expected funding requirements reflect anticipated expenditures related to its ongoing clinical and preclinical studies.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics (the Company) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo, and MARGENZA are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for MacroGenics constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

