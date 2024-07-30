TDCI Announces Over $9.5 Million Returned to Tennesseans So Far in 2024

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) proudly announces that over $9.5 million has been returned to Tennesseans so far in 2024 through its mediation and restitution efforts.

As part of the Department’s mediation and restitution process, TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team mediates complaints between consumers and insurance companies. These efforts resulted in previously denied claims being overturned and additional benefits identified and paid to consumers. Last year, a record-breaking $17.45 million was returned to Tennesseans.

“Consumers who may feel frustrated or overwhelmed when dealing with insurance-related issues know they can contact our Consumer Insurance Services team for assistance and information about their insurance policies,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston. “Our team is available to assist consumers on everyday insurance issues or consumers who were affected by a natural disaster and need to file a complaint because an insurance claim has been unjustly denied.”

Consumers should review these tips when working with their insurance company:

Verify that an insurance company and an agent are licensed in Tennessee.

that an insurance company and an agent are licensed in Tennessee. Read the policy documents so you understand its provisions before filing a claim.

Retain pictures and/or receipts for all contents on your property. Digital tools such as the NAIC Home Inventory App can assist when it comes to filing claims after a fire loss.

can assist when it comes to filing claims after a fire loss. Know your coverage limits for your auto policies, and what is required by state law.

Visit a healthcare provider that is in-network with your insurance carrier.

Purchase a new life insurance policy with the assistance of a licensed agent to help make the choices that are best suited for your personal needs. Life insurance policies often require personalization as well as require certain health factors to determine your eligibility for coverage.

If you have questions about consumer insurance, visit our website or contact us at 1-800-342-4029 or (615) 741-2218.

